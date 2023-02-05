ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port O'connor, TX

crossroadstoday.com

Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond

VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
wtva.com

Mississippi K-9 helps deputies recover almost 100 pounds of cocaine

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) -- Two Texas men are facing charges after a Rankin County K-9 helped deputies find about 97 pounds of cocaine. A deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation Monday afternoon on Interstate 20. "During...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Can You Help Police Solve These Central Texas Cold Cases?

In Texas, law enforcement works tirelessly to find criminals and bring them to justice. It's thanks to their efforts that victims and families can find closure and start to heal. Sadly, there are sometimes cases that simply have too many variables involved. Every case is different, and in earlier years,...
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
B106

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?

Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Men put in prison cages without bathrooms or beds, say reform groups

While a hunger strike continues to roil Texas prisons, a complaint of additional inhumane and unsanitary treatment of inmates has been sent to the state prison ombudsman. Two prison reform groups alleged in a complaint that prison officials at the Gib Lewis unit in East Texas have regularly — and for days — left men in holding cells without beds, without the ability to fully lay down, and without access to bathrooms.
TEXAS STATE
Groesbeck Journal

On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won’t be long

, Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It’s a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing’s greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
TEXAS STATE
