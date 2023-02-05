Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond
VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
wtva.com
Mississippi K-9 helps deputies recover almost 100 pounds of cocaine
RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) -- Two Texas men are facing charges after a Rankin County K-9 helped deputies find about 97 pounds of cocaine. A deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation Monday afternoon on Interstate 20. "During...
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
Can You Help Police Solve These Central Texas Cold Cases?
In Texas, law enforcement works tirelessly to find criminals and bring them to justice. It's thanks to their efforts that victims and families can find closure and start to heal. Sadly, there are sometimes cases that simply have too many variables involved. Every case is different, and in earlier years,...
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?
Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas couple accused of selling Fentanyl to kids
A Texas couple is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to middle school kids. Three students died, six others are in the hospital.
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
tpr.org
Men put in prison cages without bathrooms or beds, say reform groups
While a hunger strike continues to roil Texas prisons, a complaint of additional inhumane and unsanitary treatment of inmates has been sent to the state prison ombudsman. Two prison reform groups alleged in a complaint that prison officials at the Gib Lewis unit in East Texas have regularly — and for days — left men in holding cells without beds, without the ability to fully lay down, and without access to bathrooms.
Why we shouldn't worry about the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish—yet.
If you see this crawfish, for the love of god tell Texas Parks and Wildlife.
South Texas reports highest number of CBP-related deaths
Congress in late 2020 directed the Department of Homeland Security to change the way U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports deaths of people in custody.
On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won’t be long
, Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It’s a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing’s greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
fox8live.com
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports. After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old. He was...
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?
We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
