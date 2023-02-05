ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke

By Thad Randazzo, Kylie Kidd
WFXR
WFXR
 7 days ago

UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The woman did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, but the male victim was reportedly in serious condition. Both were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment.

A suspect was allegedly found on the scene and taken into custody by the RPD without incident.

After speaking with detectives at the station, the alleged suspect then consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and was released from custody.

Police say no charges have been placed against the suspect at the time and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD”. Callers and texters can remain anonymous.

ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) – The Roanoke Police Department responded to the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road where witnesses said two people were shot during an incident that occurred on the night of Saturday, February 4 th .

Three juveniles hospitalized after shooting incident in NW Roanoke

Witnesses and store personnel on the scene told WFXR’s George Noleff that two customers engaged in a dispute when it continued to escalate. Shots were fired resulting in two people being injured and transported to the hospital.

Reports indicate that the alleged gunman was taken into custody on the scene.

Comments / 29

Cindy Cindy
6d ago

God's going to intervien on all that's going on and then there will be a tremendous reaping from what evil people are sowing, Thank you God.,in The Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen 🙏

Reply(4)
17
James S
6d ago

every single day there is a new article about a shooting in Roanoke. has it always been like this?

Reply(1)
3
 

WFXR

