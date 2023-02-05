Read full article on original website
Corporal punishment was used in schools 4,300 times last year. Here’s what districts are doing to change that.
Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School District requires parents to opt out in writing from corporal punishment being used on their children, a fact she discovered from other students talking about it in her son’s class. “A kid got paddled, came back and told my son, and my […]
Cleveland City School Board votes to purchase Raider Drive bank building
The Cleveland City School Board met last night and unanimously voted on a resolution to purchase the former First Tennessee Bank Building on Raider Drive. The Cleveland City School Board has agreed to reimburse the City of Cleveland the costs to close on the building including the purchase price of $759,610.35, approximately $32,000 of taxes from 2022, prorated 2023 taxes, and all title costs.
A man and his crosses
Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
Authorities Search for Missing Teen
Greenville, MS – Police in Greenville are searching for Christina Smart, a missing juvenile last seen on February 4, 2023. Smart is described as a 5’2”, 200-pound black female, born on October 19, 2006. At the time of her disappearance, Smart was wearing black pants, a black...
Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
Two former Mississippi community college employees convicted of stealing more than three-quarters of a million dollars from the college were sentenced in court. Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Coahoma Community College employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were each sentenced to serve five years in prison. Both women...
Batesville Man Arrested For Felony Possession of Controlled Substance
On February 3rd, Batesville police stopped a car for a traffic stop that lead to one person being arrested. When officers pulled the car over they charged Jesus Pena with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Improper Tag display. Pena is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court...
Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested
Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
Podiatrist enters plea in Medicare fraud case
A podiatrist formerly of Oxford pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. Lund entered his plea at the Federal Courthouse in...
