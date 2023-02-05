Read full article on original website
Houston Academy dominates from start to finish over Northside Methodist
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Houston Academy scored early and often against Northside Methodist. Raiders set to play for Class 3A-Area 3 title.
Headland boys defeat Rehobeth in dominate fashion to advance
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams were too much for Rehobeth as they move onto the area title against Eufaula.
Headland edges Rehobeth in girls 5A-Area 3 semifinal
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Lady Rams battled back to tie the game before the fourth quarter. Rams never looked back as they defeated the Rehobeth Lady Rebels, 37-34.
Abbeville Christian boys advances to AISA Final Four
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Christian Generals take down Pickens Academy. The Generals will play Thursday at 12:30 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Cottonwood boys dominate Wicksburg to advance to area championship
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Cottonwood Bears beat the Wicksburg Panthers 58-26 to advance to the 2A area championship.
Providence boys basketball pulls away late over Ashford
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Providence Christian pulls away in the second half to beat Ashford. Eagles will play for area title.
Dothan High breaks ground on athletics facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan High Wolves will soon be competing with 7A schools across the state when it comes to facilities.
Geneva County girls bounce Wicksburg from area tournament
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County girls didn't skip a beat in the area tournament. Bulldogs defeat the Panthers 63-27
5 Wolves sign to play at the next level
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five Dothan High baseball students have signed to continue their playing career at the collegiate level. Brody Lindsey and Brooks Olive will play baseball at Southern Union State Community College. Carter Davis and Blake Wynn will continue their careers at Wallace-Dothan Community College. Ethan Johnston is...
Celebrating Our People: Gary Thornton Griffin
My name is Gary Thornton Griffin. I had the occasion to sell the first Black Ebony magazine in Dothan, so we had two major Black magazines at that time, Ebony and Our World. In 1947, Jackie Robinson had just made the major leagues as the first Black player. He was on the cover of our world. I was never without knowing how to find out about myself and other famous Blacks. I've been able to get along with people of all races. If you can have yourself available to help people, to help the homeless, to help those who don't have food and things of that nature that you're going to be able to help the world grow.
Geneva County boys use home court to advantage, wipe Samson
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County Bulldogs defeat the Samson Tigers in the night cap of the class 2A area 2 tournament. Bulldogs set to face Cottonwood in area championship.
Dothan, February 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
City of Dothan to resurface Fairlane drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan will begin resurfacing Fairlane Drive Wednesday, February 8. Work on this roadway will extend from East Selma Street to Third Avenue. Drivers can expect traffic delays when travelling in this area and should be cautious when travelling in the area.
Pet of the week: Adventurous Avery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed the most adorable kitten from the Dothan Animal Shelter. Meet Avery, a loving and outgoing kitten that loves to chat! This 7-month-old adores playtime and lots of cuddles and kisses. Although this little guy is talkative, he is very attentive of his surroundings.
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
Gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
Dothan's City Center
Dothan’s city-center is ready for re-birth! It’s taken years of hard work and planning, but the time has finally arrived!! The core of the downtown area will witness a revitalization effort, the likes of which Dothan residents have never seen. Additional Info...
Heart Disease is Alabama's leading cause of death
The Geneva County Cattleman's Association hosted the first cattle class for local 6th grade students. The Dothan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is preparing or its upcoming production at the Dothan Opera House.
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. Already charged with fatally shooting Breunia Jennings in 2018, he had been free on $350,000 bond.
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
