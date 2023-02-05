ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Houston Academy dominates from start to finish over Northside Methodist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Houston Academy scored early and often against Northside Methodist. Raiders set to play for Class 3A-Area 3 title. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Headland boys defeat Rehobeth in dominate fashion to advance

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams were too much for Rehobeth as they move onto the area title against Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
HEADLAND, AL
wtvy.com

Headland edges Rehobeth in girls 5A-Area 3 semifinal

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Lady Rams battled back to tie the game before the fourth quarter. Rams never looked back as they defeated the Rehobeth Lady Rebels, 37-34. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
REHOBETH, AL
wtvy.com

Abbeville Christian boys advances to AISA Final Four

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Christian Generals take down Pickens Academy. The Generals will play Thursday at 12:30 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Cottonwood boys dominate Wicksburg to advance to area championship

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Cottonwood Bears beat the Wicksburg Panthers 58-26 to advance to the 2A area championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
COTTONWOOD, AL
wtvy.com

Providence boys basketball pulls away late over Ashford

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Providence Christian pulls away in the second half to beat Ashford. Eagles will play for area title. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ASHFORD, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan High breaks ground on athletics facility

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan High Wolves will soon be competing with 7A schools across the state when it comes to facilities. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County girls bounce Wicksburg from area tournament

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County girls didn’t skip a beat in the area tournament. Bulldogs defeat the Panthers 63-27 Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

5 Wolves sign to play at the next level

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five Dothan High baseball students have signed to continue their playing career at the collegiate level. Brody Lindsey and Brooks Olive will play baseball at Southern Union State Community College. Carter Davis and Blake Wynn will continue their careers at Wallace-Dothan Community College. Ethan Johnston is...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Celebrating Our People: Gary Thornton Griffin

My name is Gary Thornton Griffin. I had the occasion to sell the first Black Ebony magazine in Dothan, so we had two major Black magazines at that time, Ebony and Our World. In 1947, Jackie Robinson had just made the major leagues as the first Black player. He was on the cover of our world. I was never without knowing how to find out about myself and other famous Blacks. I've been able to get along with people of all races. If you can have yourself available to help people, to help the homeless, to help those who don't have food and things of that nature that you're going to be able to help the world grow.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County boys use home court to advantage, wipe Samson

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County Bulldogs defeat the Samson Tigers in the night cap of the class 2A area 2 tournament. Bulldogs set to face Cottonwood in area championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every...
HARTFORD, AL
High School Soccer PRO

Dothan, February 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Dothan High School soccer team will have a game with Providence Christian School on February 06, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

City of Dothan to resurface Fairlane drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan will begin resurfacing Fairlane Drive Wednesday, February 8. Work on this roadway will extend from East Selma Street to Third Avenue. Drivers can expect traffic delays when travelling in this area and should be cautious when travelling in the area. For more...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pet of the week: Adventurous Avery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed the most adorable kitten from the Dothan Animal Shelter. Meet Avery, a loving and outgoing kitten that loves to chat! This 7-month-old adores playtime and lots of cuddles and kisses. Although this little guy is talkative, he is very attentive of his surroundings.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

The annual Hits For Heroes event is just days away from starting here in the circle city. My name is Gary Thornton Griffin. I had the occasion to sell the first Black Ebony magazine in Dothan, so we had two major Black magazines at that time, Ebony and Our World. In 1947, Jackie Robinson had just made the major leagues as the first Black player. He was on the cover of our world. I was never without knowing how to find out about myself and other famous Blacks. I've been able to get along with people of all races. If you can have yourself available to help people, to help the homeless, to help those who don't have food and things of that nature that you're going to be able to help the world grow.
DOTHAN, AL
dothan.org

Dothan's City Center

Dothan’s city-center is ready for re-birth! It’s taken years of hard work and planning, but the time has finally arrived!! The core of the downtown area will witness a revitalization effort, the likes of which Dothan residents have never seen. Additional Info...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Heart Disease is Alabama's leading cause of death

The Geneva County Cattleman's Association hosted the first cattle class for local 6th grade students. The Dothan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is preparing or its upcoming production at the Dothan Opera House. Chapter Chat: Book of the Month. Updated: 7 hours ago. It's always a good time...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery

Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. Already charged with fatally shooting Breunia Jennings in 2018, he had been free on $350,000 bond. Dothan breaks ground on new athletics facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. A big day for Dothan High...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy