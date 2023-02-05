ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2023

Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!. Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon. In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play...
Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch

With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like

Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Peeps Pepsi Has Begun Its 2023 Rollout: Here's Where To Find It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Pepsi may be trailing Coke when it comes to global sales, you can't say it's not trying its darndest to carve out a niche as the soda company with the most, umm, unique range of flavors. In the past, the brand has offered unconventional and limited-edition Pepsi flavors including chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker, and nutmeg soda, and of course, who could forget the 2021 Easter release of Pepsi x Peeps, available only as a sweepstakes prize?
Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: The Best So Far

The Super Bowl is bigger than just a football game. It's a showcase for companies to roll out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, beer company commercials are leading the charge before Sunday's game, but food brands, car companies and online services are weighing in, too.
