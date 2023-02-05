Read full article on original website
Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2023
Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!. Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon. In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play...
Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch
With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
Budweiser, Pepsi step aside: One advertiser is pushing Super Bowl commercials into new era
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
Opinion: M&M'S Super Bowl ad is one to watch
Staying out of the fray may allow brands to avoid controversy, but they'll miss an opportunity to make memorable marks on our culture, writes Kara Alaimo.
Budweiser Clydesdales Won't Be in Super Bowl Commercials This Year
During the annual Super Bowl, almost as many people tune in to watch the commercials as they do to watch the game. The Budweiser Clydesdales usually appear in the Super Bowl commercials, but not this year. Article continues below advertisement. After three decades, Budweiser's parent company Anheuser-Busch relinquished its exclusivity...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return
Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
Super Bowl 2023: Here are the commercials playing during Sunday's game
Millions of football fans gather each year to watch the Super Bowl, but the day is also spent watching the best commercials on TV and the famous halftime show.
Taco Bell launching the ‘Ultimate GameDay Box’ with Mexican pizza, crispy wings and tacos
Taco Bell is taking three menu favorites and serving them all together. The Ultimate GameDay Box features the return of crispy chicken wings and also includes Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos. The box will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Feb. 9, 2023. Taco...
Peeps Pepsi Has Begun Its 2023 Rollout: Here's Where To Find It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Pepsi may be trailing Coke when it comes to global sales, you can't say it's not trying its darndest to carve out a niche as the soda company with the most, umm, unique range of flavors. In the past, the brand has offered unconventional and limited-edition Pepsi flavors including chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker, and nutmeg soda, and of course, who could forget the 2021 Easter release of Pepsi x Peeps, available only as a sweepstakes prize?
Kevin Bacon in Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser playing on six degrees of separation theory
The Footloose actor is at the center of a popular and enduring game in which people had to link other entertainers to Bacon via six or less costars .
Beer Wars: As Budweiser's exclusive hold on Super Bowl ends, rivals gear up for shot at big game
Viewers won’t be limited to just the Bud Bowl, the Clydesdales or well-toned Michelob Ultra drinkers warding off a midlife crisis this Super Sunday.
CNET
Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: The Best So Far
The Super Bowl is bigger than just a football game. It's a showcase for companies to roll out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, beer company commercials are leading the charge before Sunday's game, but food brands, car companies and online services are weighing in, too.
Tom Hanks' Favorite Coca-Cola Drink Is As Odd As It Is Delicious
Tom Hanks creates a new drink and shares its ingredients for other two taste test.
