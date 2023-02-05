We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Pepsi may be trailing Coke when it comes to global sales, you can't say it's not trying its darndest to carve out a niche as the soda company with the most, umm, unique range of flavors. In the past, the brand has offered unconventional and limited-edition Pepsi flavors including chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker, and nutmeg soda, and of course, who could forget the 2021 Easter release of Pepsi x Peeps, available only as a sweepstakes prize?

