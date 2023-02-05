Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the Willowbend Apartments near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road at around 7:40 a.m. Officials say the blaze broke out in an upstairs apartment and was contained to one unit. According to fire officials, nobody was home at the time it broke out and crews believe that it started in the kitchen of the unit.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO