Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight

A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters: No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the Willowbend Apartments near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road at around 7:40 a.m. Officials say the blaze broke out in an upstairs apartment and was contained to one unit. According to fire officials, nobody was home at the time it broke out and crews believe that it started in the kitchen of the unit.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Creek Turnpike Converts To Cashless Tolling

The Creek Turnpike is transitioning to a cashless system on Tuesday. It is now the seventh Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system, meaning drivers who once stopped to pay their tolls will no longer have to. Starting Tuesday, transportation officials say all drivers can drive straight through...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

1 Injured, Store Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Pharmacy

A person is hurt after someone drove into the Walgreens at 61st and Yale. Police say a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Police say there were minor injuries to someone inside of the store when the car hit. Police said that person went to the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

