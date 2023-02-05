Read full article on original website
news9.com
Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight
A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
news9.com
Firefighters: No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the Willowbend Apartments near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road at around 7:40 a.m. Officials say the blaze broke out in an upstairs apartment and was contained to one unit. According to fire officials, nobody was home at the time it broke out and crews believe that it started in the kitchen of the unit.
news9.com
City Crews Work To Fill Sinkhole That Formed Along Riverside Near 21st
Crews in Tulsa are working to fill a sinkhole that closed two southbound lanes of Riverside near East 21st Street on Monday morning. The city has not released any information on what caused the hole to form, but crews have performed test to try and determine the cause. tests to...
Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy
A car went through the front of a south Tulsa Walgreens on Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
Tulsa's Creek Turnpike moving to cashless pay system
Oklahoma toll roads give you the option to go straight through the toll gates with a PikePass. But if you don’t have a PikePass, you must stop and either throw change or pay an attendant.
Creek Turnpike Converts To Cashless Tolling
The Creek Turnpike is transitioning to a cashless system on Tuesday. It is now the seventh Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system, meaning drivers who once stopped to pay their tolls will no longer have to. Starting Tuesday, transportation officials say all drivers can drive straight through...
Construction begins on first Tulsa 'Divergent Diamond' interchange project
A massive road project began Monday at the 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange. And the work being done has only been done here in Oklahoma one other time, in Elk City.
Police investigating shooting in north Tulsa
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting near E Apache and N Peoria.
news9.com
1 Injured, Store Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Pharmacy
A person is hurt after someone drove into the Walgreens at 61st and Yale. Police say a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Police say there were minor injuries to someone inside of the store when the car hit. Police said that person went to the...
Pryor Works To Bring Locally Grown Grocery Store To Downtown
There are plans to bring a new grocery store to downtown Pryor that would feature locally-grown produce. The mayor said it represents a major investment in the community. In Pryor, there's a renewed interest in revitalizing a once-vibrant downtown. "I would look at other downtowns and think why can't we...
news9.com
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arrested
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
Oversized load closes Tulsa highway off-ramp
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load.
Man in critical condition after shooting in north Tulsa, police say
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting near E Apache and N Peoria.
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated.
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
