What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?
Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
news9.com
Country Singer Chase Matthew Ready To Bring His Show To Tulsa
A rising name in Country Music is getting ready to play a show here in Tulsa. Chase Matthew is bringing his tour to Cain's Ballroom this Friday night and he joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about his show and how he got into the music business.
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
Tulsa's Creek Turnpike moving to cashless pay system
Oklahoma toll roads give you the option to go straight through the toll gates with a PikePass. But if you don’t have a PikePass, you must stop and either throw change or pay an attendant.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK
Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
Construction begins on first Tulsa 'Divergent Diamond' interchange project
A massive road project began Monday at the 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange. And the work being done has only been done here in Oklahoma one other time, in Elk City.
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
Effort to get Black Wall Street, Greenwood designated as national monument
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to designate Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District as a national monument.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
news9.com
Another Wet & Chilly Day
TULSA, Okla. - Grab a jacket, another day of rain and chilly temperatures is ahead. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The chilly and wet weather pattern will remain on Wednesday before the main upper-level system moves across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas on Wednesday night, signaling the end of this current round of precipitation. As the colder air aloft brushes far northern Oklahoma later on Wednesday night, there will remain a chance for some rain to mix with or flip over into some light snow shower activity along the OK and KS state line region. Before this occurs, some pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be possible near and east of the metro later Wednesday afternoon. Some rainfall amounts nearing one to two inches possible near Tulsa, with one to three inches across far southeastern to east central OK. Some locally heavy rainfall could result in localized increase of river and stream levels across the far eastern third of the state. A flood watch is now in effect through tonight across far southeastern OK until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
news9.com
Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight
A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
news9.com
Rotary Club Of Tulsa To Host Forum To Discuss State Question 820
The Rotary Club of Tulsa will host a forum on Wednesday to discuss State Question 820. State Question 820 will be on the ballot in March and voters will decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for those 21 and older. Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor will moderate the...
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
KOCO
Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
Sinkhole closes lanes near 21st and Riverside
City officials believe this is an underground utility collapse, the extend of damage is being determined.
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
