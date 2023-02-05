ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Looper

What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?

Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Country Singer Chase Matthew Ready To Bring His Show To Tulsa

A rising name in Country Music is getting ready to play a show here in Tulsa. Chase Matthew is bringing his tour to Cain's Ballroom this Friday night and he joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about his show and how he got into the music business.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
TULSA, OK
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK

Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Another Wet & Chilly Day

TULSA, Okla. - Grab a jacket, another day of rain and chilly temperatures is ahead. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The chilly and wet weather pattern will remain on Wednesday before the main upper-level system moves across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas on Wednesday night, signaling the end of this current round of precipitation. As the colder air aloft brushes far northern Oklahoma later on Wednesday night, there will remain a chance for some rain to mix with or flip over into some light snow shower activity along the OK and KS state line region. Before this occurs, some pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be possible near and east of the metro later Wednesday afternoon. Some rainfall amounts nearing one to two inches possible near Tulsa, with one to three inches across far southeastern to east central OK. Some locally heavy rainfall could result in localized increase of river and stream levels across the far eastern third of the state. A flood watch is now in effect through tonight across far southeastern OK until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight

A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rotary Club Of Tulsa To Host Forum To Discuss State Question 820

The Rotary Club of Tulsa will host a forum on Wednesday to discuss State Question 820. State Question 820 will be on the ballot in March and voters will decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for those 21 and older. Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor will moderate the...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK

