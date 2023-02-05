ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

intermatwrestle.com

Tips for Navigating Tulsa at the NCAA Tournament

I thought I might write this closer to the NCAA Tournament but with some discussion stirring on this topic on Twitter the last few weeks, I thought I'd dig in now and look at some of the positives and negatives that may come from Tulsa being the host. Tulsa's not...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Dalger Leads Tulsa With 24, Wichita St. Comes Out On Top 86-75

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10) hosted Wichita State (12-11, 5-6) at the Reynolds Center for an American Athletic Conference matchup Sunday afternoon. Wichita State faced Tulsa coming off a close loss to No. 3 Houston and TU came into the game riding a three game losing streak after earning its first conference win against Tulane.
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
TOPEKA, KS
news9.com

Rotary Club Of Tulsa To Host Forum To Discuss State Question 820

The Rotary Club of Tulsa will host a forum on Wednesday to discuss State Question 820. State Question 820 will be on the ballot in March and voters will decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for those 21 and older. Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor will moderate the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight

A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Windy Weather Brings Wet, Chilly Conditions Soon

TULSA, Okla. - A mild and windy day is ahead before shower chances return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Above normal highs return Monday, but with strong south winds and mostly to partly cloudy sky. A storm system arrives soon with increasing probabilities for rain and thunder. Some pockets of locally heavy rainfall will be possible with this system in some but not all locations for Tuesday and Wednesday. A fast-moving clipper arrives late Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Nonprofit Receives Donation To Help With Athletic Program

A Tulsa nonprofit has received a big donation to help them with their athletic program for children in the community. Common Good Tulsa received a variety of sports equipment and gear to give to youth in the area. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details...
TULSA, OK
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
news9.com

Firefighters: No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the Willowbend Apartments near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road at around 7:40 a.m. Officials say the blaze broke out in an upstairs apartment and was contained to one unit. According to fire officials, nobody was home at the time it broke out and crews believe that it started in the kitchen of the unit.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
TULSA, OK
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car

A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KEARNEY, MO

