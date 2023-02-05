Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (2/6): Dick leads Kansas past Texas for crucial Big 12 win
(Lawrence) -- Kansas (19-5, 7-4) recorded a pivotal Big 12 Conference win with an 88-80 victory over Texas (19-5, 8-3). Gradey Dick had a big game with 21 points while DaJuan Harris Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kevin McCullar Jr scored 16 points, Joseph Yesufu came...
intermatwrestle.com
Tips for Navigating Tulsa at the NCAA Tournament
I thought I might write this closer to the NCAA Tournament but with some discussion stirring on this topic on Twitter the last few weeks, I thought I'd dig in now and look at some of the positives and negatives that may come from Tulsa being the host. Tulsa's not...
news9.com
Dalger Leads Tulsa With 24, Wichita St. Comes Out On Top 86-75
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10) hosted Wichita State (12-11, 5-6) at the Reynolds Center for an American Athletic Conference matchup Sunday afternoon. Wichita State faced Tulsa coming off a close loss to No. 3 Houston and TU came into the game riding a three game losing streak after earning its first conference win against Tulane.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
news9.com
Rotary Club Of Tulsa To Host Forum To Discuss State Question 820
The Rotary Club of Tulsa will host a forum on Wednesday to discuss State Question 820. State Question 820 will be on the ballot in March and voters will decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for those 21 and older. Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor will moderate the...
news9.com
Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight
A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
news9.com
Windy Weather Brings Wet, Chilly Conditions Soon
TULSA, Okla. - A mild and windy day is ahead before shower chances return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Above normal highs return Monday, but with strong south winds and mostly to partly cloudy sky. A storm system arrives soon with increasing probabilities for rain and thunder. Some pockets of locally heavy rainfall will be possible with this system in some but not all locations for Tuesday and Wednesday. A fast-moving clipper arrives late Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
news9.com
Tulsa Nonprofit Receives Donation To Help With Athletic Program
A Tulsa nonprofit has received a big donation to help them with their athletic program for children in the community. Common Good Tulsa received a variety of sports equipment and gear to give to youth in the area. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
Military.com
Veteran-Owned KC Cattle Company Wants to Elevate Your Super Bowl Party
Chips and snacks are must-haves for a Super Bowl party, but if you really want to impress your guests or your hosts, you want to bring something they can sink their teeth into. Even if you're not a Chiefs fan, you have to admit: Kansas City meats are something to celebrate.
news9.com
Firefighters: No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the Willowbend Apartments near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road at around 7:40 a.m. Officials say the blaze broke out in an upstairs apartment and was contained to one unit. According to fire officials, nobody was home at the time it broke out and crews believe that it started in the kitchen of the unit.
KOKI FOX 23
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
KOKI FOX 23
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
