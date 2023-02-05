Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130
Percentages: FG .521, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Joe 5-10, Muscala 4-7, Jal.Williams 3-6, Jay.Williams 2-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-4, Giddey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jal.Williams, Wiggins). Turnovers: 12 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Jal.Williams 3, K.Williams). Steals: 12 (Jal.Williams 6, Gilgeous-Alexander...
Porterville Recorder
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game
Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
Porterville Recorder
LeBron tops career scoring record as Lakers fall to Thunder
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA’s career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits Norman and North Dakota
Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Winter Games open in PyeongChang
1912 — The U.S. Tennis Association amends the rules for the men’s singles championship play. The defending champion is required to play through the tournament instead of waiting for the tournament to produce a challenger. 1940 — Joe Louis beats Arturo Godoy with a split decision to defend...
Porterville Recorder
Abmas leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 21-point game
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 85-57 win against the UMKC Kangaroos. The Tommies have gone 10-1 at home. St. Thomas averages 74.4 points...
Porterville Recorder
Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 27-point showing
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500. The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents....
Comments / 0