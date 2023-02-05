CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago official says fire crews are battling a large fire at a warehouse that produced a towering smoke plume visible for miles around. Chicago Heights spokesman David Ormsby says the Morgan Li warehouse was fully engulfed in flames and multiple fire departments responded to the fire in the south Chicago suburb. He says no injuries have been reported. Ormsby says fire crews were still working Monday morning to bring the fire under control at the warehouse, which he said had furniture and fabrics stored inside. Aerial television footage showed the fire burning in several spots producing heavy smoke that rose high above Chicago Heights.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO