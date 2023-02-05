ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Zoo too? Houston Zoo latest to deal with suspicious incident

HOUSTON (AP) — Police are investigating possible vandalism at the Houston Zoo after workers discovered a four-inch gap cut into the mesh that covers a habitat with brown pelicans. The damage to the habitat comes after a series of thefts and incidents of vandalism at zoos around the country, including the theft of two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo and the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys in Louisiana. Houston Zoo said in a statement Wednesday that after workers discovered the hole on Monday, they searched the area and found the animals inside were secure and safe. A Houston police spokesman says the agency's property and financial crimes division is handling the investigation but it's still “pretty early."
Man who fatally shot 3 Texas teens in 1998 faces execution

HOUSTON (AP) — An inmate convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago is facing execution amid allegations that his trial was marred by racial bias. It had been unclear whether John Balentine’s execution, scheduled for Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, would go forward after a judge last week had withdrawn Balentine's execution date and warrant. A divided Texas Court of Criminals Appeals late Wednesday morning reinstated the execution order. Balentine's attorneys says he plans to file various appeals, including with the U.S. Supreme Court. Fifty-four-year-old Balentine was condemned for the January 1998 shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old at a home in Amarillo.
