Marvel has finally revealed the true identity of a major new X-Men villain – one who has been operating from the shadows since the "Dawn of X" era began back in 2019!. When Marvel's X-Force (vol. 6) relaunched following the "House of X" reboot event, the book was immediately marked by a darkness in X-Men lore we had not seen before. A global anti-mutant organization called XENO was introduced as the main foe X-Force was battling; that organization's leader was a masked man who was only known by the elaborate peacock sleeve tattoo on his right arm. None of X-Force's operations have managed to bring them closer to apprehending or killing (or even seeing) XENO's mysterious leader – who has, in turn, inflicted some truly horrific pain and suffering on the mutants of Krakoa.

5 DAYS AGO