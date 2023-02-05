Read full article on original website
Related
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all ...
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback
Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.
Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Moro Square Up in Viral Fan-Anime
It seems like forever ago that Dragon Ball Super graced our screens with an anime series - but a LOT has happened in the Dragon Ball Super manga that fans have wanted to see adapted into anime glory. One such milestone was the epic battle between Goku and "Planet-Eater" Moro, an ancient sorcerer who broke ...
Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis
Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
Demon Slayer Celebrates Giyu's Birthday With Special Trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gone all out for Giyu Tomioka's birthday with a cool new trailer showing off some of the Water Hashira's best moments! Tomioka was one of the very first characters we were introduced to in Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, so it's no surprise that he still ranks highly on ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Fans steel themselves to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans reject a severely unpopular opinion
The fantasy world is overrun with Hogwarts Legacy discourse, as early access to the game officially opens up. Despite the ongoing debate surrounding creator J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World at large, gamers are flocking to the highly-reviewed latest entry into the library of Harry Potter games. They’re focusing on the work done by the development team and, for what its worth, it seems that Avalanche has done everything in its power to distance itself from the author. It even goes so far as to include the option to be transgender in the game, which can’t help but feel like a clear dismissal of Rowling’s TERF viewpoints.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the True Identity of a Major New X-Men Villain
Marvel has finally revealed the true identity of a major new X-Men villain – one who has been operating from the shadows since the "Dawn of X" era began back in 2019!. When Marvel's X-Force (vol. 6) relaunched following the "House of X" reboot event, the book was immediately marked by a darkness in X-Men lore we had not seen before. A global anti-mutant organization called XENO was introduced as the main foe X-Force was battling; that organization's leader was a masked man who was only known by the elaborate peacock sleeve tattoo on his right arm. None of X-Force's operations have managed to bring them closer to apprehending or killing (or even seeing) XENO's mysterious leader – who has, in turn, inflicted some truly horrific pain and suffering on the mutants of Krakoa.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
IGN
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Reportedly Bringing Back Popular Inquisition Feature
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is reportedly bringing back a popular feature BioWare implemented with Dragon Age: Inquisition. When Dragon Age debuted with Dragon Age: Origins, it was a hardcore role-playing game. With Dragon Age II, the series became much more of an action RPG and removed or stripped back many elements of its predecessor. And then ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Seth Rogen reflects on almost causing World War III and accidentally changing cinema forever
When you think of actors or filmmakers capable of inciting international incidents or changing the face of cinema forever, Seth Rogen isn’t a name that immediately comes to mind. However, the star managed to do both in one fell swoop when it came to infamous comedy The Interview. There...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
game-news24.com
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
Netflix's AI Anime Is Stirring Major Industry Backlash
Another day, another AI controversy. It seems like social media cannot get away from artificial tech no matter how hard it tries. Of course, artists are feeling that deep in their bones as AI-generated artwork has become a hot topic in the past year. Now, Netflix has put the situation center stage with a new ...
Comments / 0