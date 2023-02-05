Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestlingrumors.net
Please Don’t Be Bad: WWE Star May Have Suffered An Injury This Week On Monday Night Raw
That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time. Seeing an injury of any kind is a bad thing as you don’t know when someone might be back in the ring. The tricky thing with wrestling is that there are storyline injuries as well, and now we don’t know which kind we are seeing.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
ComicBook
WWE WrestleMania: Why Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline Isn't The Same as Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority
WrestleMania Season is officially upon us. Thanks to the delightful change in pace brought about by Paul Levesque's booking, we can confidently predict 10 of WrestleMania 39's matches based purely on the weekly TV product despite the two-night event still being two months away. But now that all of the Dwayne Johnson speculation has been pushed to the background, the big conversation among online wrestling fans is whether or not Levesque is making the right call to have Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the WrestleMania main event regardless of the overwhelming popularity of Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Hopes To Return To The Ring And Face Wardlow
A former WWE Superstar may be making a return to the ring soon, and he's got his sights set on one of the most physically intimidating men the AEW roster has to offer. Ryback recently spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about the current state of his career. "The Big Guy" feels reinvigorated because he says he recently won the rights to the "Ryback" trademark.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
Wrestle Zone
Chelsea Green Was ‘Emotionally Injured’ Wrestling Asuka On WWE Raw
Chelsea Green just can’t stop getting injured in a WWE ring. Chelsea Green made her singles debut on WWE Raw on Monday, February 6, in a losing effort to Asuka. Green recently returned during the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, setting a record for the shortest time ever spent in a Women’s Royal Rumble.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Set To Face EC3 For Upcoming NWA Event
Some major updates have emerged regarding an upcoming National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) pay-per-view event. The show – NWA Nuff Said – will take place on February 11 in Tampa Bay, Florida. At the event, former WWE star Alex Riley will take on EC3 under his real name of...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Recently Reached Out To Former WWE Star
AEW's Jake Hager — formerly known in WWE as Jack Swagger – has had a solid career in combat sports. But in 2013 when Dutch Mantel, in the persona of Zeb Colter, became his manager, that version of Hager went on what was arguably the most significant run of his time in pro wrestling. On the most recent episode of "Story Time with Dutch Mantel," Mantel and Hager reflected on the differences they see between AEW and WWE in their experiences, and more specifically, how large the roster is compared to spots available at the top.
wrestletalk.com
New Video Shows Uncle Howdy Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A new backstage video has shown Uncle Howdy walking around backstage in costume at Royal Rumble 2023. With the identity of the persona yet to be officially revealed on WWE TV, it was previously reported that the talent in question doesn’t take the Uncle Howdy outfit off in front of people backstage to maintain the mystery.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as Becky Lynch and Bayley battling inside a steel cage
Bayley managed to dodge the first time she was set to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. That match, which was set to take place at Raw is XXX, never got started after Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates attacked Lynch and laid her out as she made her way to the cage. On Monday night, Lynch will finally get her chance to be locked up with Bayley as the steel cage match goes down on Raw.
tjrwrestling.net
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
nodq.com
Jake Hager says WWE wanted to end his gimmick because it was “getting too popular”
During an appearance on Dutch Mantell’s podcast, Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) talked about his tag team with Cesaro in WWE…. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he was on fire. He was super hot. But also, ‘We the People’ were really coming together. I think they put us together in the summer of 2013. This was the day after Mania in New Orleans in 2014. I would say this was my biggest regret, is that at this moment, we were all ringside. We were there with Triple H. He was explaining to us what was happening. I didn’t say anything and I wish I would have. I knew that once you change one dynamic of the group that it was all going to change. But it’s what they wanted.”
