Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi announces tragic death of stepson Grayson, 22, after ‘unbearable’ cancer battle in emotional post
THE REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has announced that her stepson Grayson has passed away. The 22-year-old had been suffering with cancer since 2006. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 44-year-old Gretchen posted several photos from over the years as part of the heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Slade Smiley's late son.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Daily Beast
Chris Brown Offers Lame Apology for Grammys Tantrum
Chris Brown has apologized—sort of—for complaining “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” on his Instagram story Sunday night after losing the Grammy award for Best R&B Album to pianist Robert Glasper. On Monday afternoon, Brown posted a screenshot of the DM apology he sent to...
Daily Beast
Rupert Grint Finally Found His Post-Potter Niche: M. Night Shyamalan Star
I can’t imagine being a successful actor. Okay, a lot of that comes from the fact that I cannot, in fact, act, but the idea of being a celebrity fills me with dread. I’m one of those people that would prefer my fortune without fame, thank you very much.
Daily Beast
‘Sharper’: Julianne Moore’s New Con-Artist Thriller Is a Cartoonish Mess
“I don’t watch movies—they’re a waste of time,” says Max (Sebastian Stan) in Sharper. While that’s obviously not always the case, it’s certainly true about this fraudster thriller, which clumsily pivots around unbelievable twists and predictable bombshells. Saddling Julianne Moore and John Lithgow with thanklessly underwritten and cartoonish roles, it’s a film in which the audience is perpetually two steps ahead of the con.
Daily Beast
Real Housewives Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs Dish the New Jersey Drama
The first moments of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 prove the open secret that all tri-state residents know, but are loath to admit: The best view of New York City is from New Jersey. The episode opens on a pristine afternoon, with the Manhattan skyline forming a...
Daily Beast
Finding Pedro Pascal’s Perfect ‘The Last of Us’ Jacket Was a Herculean Effort
Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) has a laundry list of concerns in the post-apocalyptic Last of Us world. Thankfully, when he does get the opportunity to sleep, his durable jacket serves a dual purpose as something to lay his head on. Sure, it can’t protect Joel from what happens at the end of the fourth episode, but at least his slumber was comfortable for a few blissful minutes.
Daily Beast
Kim Petras Honors Trans Musicians With Historic Grammy Win
Taking the stage to receive the Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance, Kim Petras quickly made sure the audience knew how important this win was. Petras, who shares the award with her “Unholy” collaborator Sam Smith, is the first openly transgender woman in the show’s history to win in that category.
Daily Beast
Right-Wingers Melt Down Over ‘Satanic’ Pfizer-Sponsored Grammys
“Are you ready for a little controversy?” a nearly unrecognizable Madonna said when she took the stage as a surprise presenter at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, holding a riding crop in one hand and a microphone in the other. “Here’s what I learned after four decades in music,”...
Daily Beast
Bringing Brooke Shields’ Darkest Secrets Into the Light
There was a time that Lana Wilson was the most in-demand filmmaker in Hollywood. The documentarian, whose big break came with 2013’s After Tiller, most famously directed Miss Americana, the headline-making 2020 portrait of Taylor Swift at a time in her career where she finally felt emboldened to speak out, be candid about the toll of fame, and get political.
Daily Beast
Joe Rogan Sparks Backlash for Pushing Antisemitic ‘Money’ Trope
Conspiracy-peddling podcaster Joe Rogan, who signed a $200 million deal with Spotify in 2020, is once again in hot water—this time for pushing the well-known antisemitic trope that Jewish people are “into money” and greedy. Rogan, who apologized last year for his repeated use of the N-word,...
