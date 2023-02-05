ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for Texas

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that today Abbott issued an ice storm disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the recent ice storm.

Officials said the recent ice storm caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages.

According to the news release from Abbott’s office, repairs to damaged infrastructure, the disposal of debris, and damage assessments are underway and ongoing.

Ice Storm Disaster declaration includes the following counties and officials said counties may be added:

  • Denton
  • Hays
  • Henderson
  • Milam
  • Smith
  • Travis
  • Williamson

“The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week, and we continue to ensure that communities across our state have the resources and support they need to recover from the winter weather event,” said Governor Abbott. “Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm. Texans are encouraged to continue reporting damages to the iSTAT damage survey so we can meet all needs in the recovery process.”

Officials added that Gov. Abbott continues to encourage Texans to report ice storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

The governor’s officials detailed that the info and photos provided in the iSTAT damage reports can help emergency management officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for additional disaster assistance, and resources needed.

According to the release, reporting damage through the iSTAT survey is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Comments / 5

TheRealQueen
3d ago

You lied hot wheels you said Texas was going to better this year to uphold during the next storm

Reply(1)
4
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

