Henry County, TN

WBBJ

Community invited to celebrate opening of new business

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse is inviting the community to help her celebrate her new business. On Friday, February 10, Shay Miller is hosting the grand opening of Basil and Bourbon Catering and Events. She is inviting the public to come and sample what her new catering business...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County 4-H Speech Winners Announced

Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy night Monday at Inman School for the annual Henry County 4-H Speech Contest. Students in grades fourth through eight competed in the contest, with many speaking about their role models. The contest is hosted by the Henry County Extension Service every year. Winners were:
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Benefit For Shannon Bomar Draws 1,000

Paris, Tenn.–Shannon Bomar and his family voiced their appreciation for everyone involved in the planning and coordinating of Saturday’s benefit for he and his family. Some 1,000 people were in attendance at the fund-raising event, which included a meal, live bands and a silent and live auction. Bomar...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Murray Bank Donates $32,000 To Local Schools

Murray, KY – During a special presentation between games at the Crosstown Classic, The Murray Bank presented each school superintendent with a donation in the amount of $16,400. These donations were made on behalf of all The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card holders. “At The Murray Bank, we are...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Enthusiastic Audience Greets Bicentennial Performance

Paris, Tenn.–A large and enthusiastic audience crowded the Paris Academy for the Arts for Saturday’s Bicentennial Musical program with “Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends”. The event was hosted by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee and in the first half of the program, Knowles and friends (including Scott Thile and Kenny Snow) performed bluegrass and traditional standards. In the second half, they performed Civil War songs from both the North and South perspective. Bicentennial merchandise was also for sale. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

February programs for all ages at Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages. The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer. This month’s activities for adults include:. Computer Classes: Intro to Computers. February 15...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Living Well With Chronic Conditions Workshops Set

Paris, Tenn.–Are you enduring life with a chronic condition? You’re not alone. Your Henry County UT Extension Office and the Henry County Health Department is offering Living Well with Chronic Conditions Program workshops. February 28-April 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Henry County Extension Office. Join the...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Wanda ‘Nita’ Kirksey

Ms. Wanda ‘Nita’ Kirksey, 82, of Cunningham, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, July 27, 1940 in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Chester and Hazel Lee. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son: Barry Kentner; a daughter: Stephanie Kentner Brown; husband: Charles ‘Tom’ Kentner; and other husband: Horace Kirksey.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
radionwtn.com

Ground-Breaking For Carroll County’s Next Habitat Project

McKenzie, Tenn.–It’s the future new home for the Weatherford family in McKenzie. Ground-breaking was held at the corner of Randall and Magnolia Streets yesterday for the next house to be built by Habitat of Humanity of Carroll County. McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin said he was honored to represent the city of McKenzie at the ground-breaking. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Griffin).
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee

Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Joann Frederickson Thayer

Joann Frederickson Thayer, 81, Puryear, Tennesse, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Wendall Frederickson and Edna West, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother: Nick Frederickson.
PURYEAR, TN
radionwtn.com

Districts To Be Consolidated Under Henry County Voting Center Plan

Paris, Tenn.–At a busy special session Monday evening, the Henry County Elections Board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate two voting districts as part of the overall move to Voting Centers by the 2024 election. The Voting Center proposal has evolved over the last couple of years, and has...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Ray Condray announces his candidacy for City Mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local resident announces mayoral candidacy. Today Ray Condray joined family, friends, and supporters in downtown Jackson at City Hall to announce his candidacy for City Mayor. Condray says he wants to see a change in Jackson that will lead the city in the right direction. As...
whvoradio.com

Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz

A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

K9 Deputy Lincoln Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K9 Deputy to the department. K9 Lincoln is a one-year-old Bloodhound and will be handled by Deputy Steve Dean Jr., who recently completed training with Lincoln. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to see Deputy Lincoln work tracking...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Remove Hazardous Trees

Dover, TN – During the coming weeks, trees identified as potential hazards due to poor health or stability will be removed from areas of Fort Donelson National Battlefield. Of the fourteen trees identified for removal, most are along roadways, earthworks, artillery, or other tourist-heavy areas, and prioritized based on condition. Trees are assessed throughout the year, with any considered of immediate danger or concern removed upon determination.
DOVER, TN

