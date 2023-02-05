Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Community invited to celebrate opening of new business
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse is inviting the community to help her celebrate her new business. On Friday, February 10, Shay Miller is hosting the grand opening of Basil and Bourbon Catering and Events. She is inviting the public to come and sample what her new catering business...
radionwtn.com
Henry County 4-H Speech Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy night Monday at Inman School for the annual Henry County 4-H Speech Contest. Students in grades fourth through eight competed in the contest, with many speaking about their role models. The contest is hosted by the Henry County Extension Service every year. Winners were:
radionwtn.com
Benefit For Shannon Bomar Draws 1,000
Paris, Tenn.–Shannon Bomar and his family voiced their appreciation for everyone involved in the planning and coordinating of Saturday’s benefit for he and his family. Some 1,000 people were in attendance at the fund-raising event, which included a meal, live bands and a silent and live auction. Bomar...
radionwtn.com
Murray Bank Donates $32,000 To Local Schools
Murray, KY – During a special presentation between games at the Crosstown Classic, The Murray Bank presented each school superintendent with a donation in the amount of $16,400. These donations were made on behalf of all The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card holders. “At The Murray Bank, we are...
radionwtn.com
Enthusiastic Audience Greets Bicentennial Performance
Paris, Tenn.–A large and enthusiastic audience crowded the Paris Academy for the Arts for Saturday’s Bicentennial Musical program with “Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends”. The event was hosted by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee and in the first half of the program, Knowles and friends (including Scott Thile and Kenny Snow) performed bluegrass and traditional standards. In the second half, they performed Civil War songs from both the North and South perspective. Bicentennial merchandise was also for sale. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
February programs for all ages at Jackson Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages. The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer. This month’s activities for adults include:. Computer Classes: Intro to Computers. February 15...
radionwtn.com
Living Well With Chronic Conditions Workshops Set
Paris, Tenn.–Are you enduring life with a chronic condition? You’re not alone. Your Henry County UT Extension Office and the Henry County Health Department is offering Living Well with Chronic Conditions Program workshops. February 28-April 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Henry County Extension Office. Join the...
radionwtn.com
Wanda ‘Nita’ Kirksey
Ms. Wanda ‘Nita’ Kirksey, 82, of Cunningham, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, July 27, 1940 in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Chester and Hazel Lee. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son: Barry Kentner; a daughter: Stephanie Kentner Brown; husband: Charles ‘Tom’ Kentner; and other husband: Horace Kirksey.
radionwtn.com
Ground-Breaking For Carroll County’s Next Habitat Project
McKenzie, Tenn.–It’s the future new home for the Weatherford family in McKenzie. Ground-breaking was held at the corner of Randall and Magnolia Streets yesterday for the next house to be built by Habitat of Humanity of Carroll County. McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin said he was honored to represent the city of McKenzie at the ground-breaking. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Griffin).
radionwtn.com
161st Anniversary Of Donelson, Henry, Heiman Civil War Campaigns To Be Spotlighted
Dover, Tenn.–New programs have been added to the wide variety of programs and activities planned for visitors of all ages during Fort Donelson National Battlefield’s 161st anniversary of the Forts Henry, Heiman and Donelson campaigns. The Battle of Fort Donelson was held in February of 1862. Anniversary programming...
thunderboltradio.com
Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee
Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
radionwtn.com
Joann Frederickson Thayer
Joann Frederickson Thayer, 81, Puryear, Tennesse, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Wendall Frederickson and Edna West, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother: Nick Frederickson.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local restaurant owner competes in national food competition for a good cause
WATER VALLEY, KY - A friendly food competition in New York City is showcasing a western Kentucky restaurant owner. A normally bustling restaurant is now quiet. All you can hear is the sound of passing cars and birds chirping. Southern Reds is empty and closed in Water Valley but it's...
radionwtn.com
Districts To Be Consolidated Under Henry County Voting Center Plan
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy special session Monday evening, the Henry County Elections Board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate two voting districts as part of the overall move to Voting Centers by the 2024 election. The Voting Center proposal has evolved over the last couple of years, and has...
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
WBBJ
Ray Condray announces his candidacy for City Mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local resident announces mayoral candidacy. Today Ray Condray joined family, friends, and supporters in downtown Jackson at City Hall to announce his candidacy for City Mayor. Condray says he wants to see a change in Jackson that will lead the city in the right direction. As...
whvoradio.com
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
radionwtn.com
K9 Deputy Lincoln Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K9 Deputy to the department. K9 Lincoln is a one-year-old Bloodhound and will be handled by Deputy Steve Dean Jr., who recently completed training with Lincoln. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to see Deputy Lincoln work tracking...
TBI cancels Silver Alert for missing Clarksville man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Clarksville.
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Remove Hazardous Trees
Dover, TN – During the coming weeks, trees identified as potential hazards due to poor health or stability will be removed from areas of Fort Donelson National Battlefield. Of the fourteen trees identified for removal, most are along roadways, earthworks, artillery, or other tourist-heavy areas, and prioritized based on condition. Trees are assessed throughout the year, with any considered of immediate danger or concern removed upon determination.
Comments / 0