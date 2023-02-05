Read full article on original website
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk's death, they're asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk's heirs.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - One man has died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell overnight, Phoenix police said. The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, and police say no suspects have been arrested. A number of road closures are in effect while the investigation continues.
Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a woman's body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Tuesday afternoon police identified the body as 71-year-old Palma Whatcott. According to police, Whatcott suffered from dementia and had recently moved to her...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
kjzz.org
In 'The Zone,' cold Phoenix nights often end with tents on fire
Most people don’t think of Phoenix and think about freezing temperatures. But, winter in the desert can get cold — especially at night. And when it does, the growing community of people living on the street has to find ways to stay warm. I went to the state’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Phoenix while attempting to cross 7th Street
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian near 7th and Polk streets. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, officers responded to a call about the collision. "Early information indicated two vehicles struck the pedestrian. One vehicle remained on scene and one drove away," said...
AZFamily
First responders come together to protect the public during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl LVII Emergency Operations Center has officially opened for business to keep everyone safe during this exciting week. “In the fire department, automatic aid is a daily response,” said Glendale Fire Department Captain Ashley Losch. “We do it every single day. We are used to working with each other. This is just a bigger scale of that, including PD, public works, weather, everybody and all agencies that are involved are represented here.”
fox10phoenix.com
Child dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - A child is dead after being hit by a truck on Feb. 7 in north Phoenix, according to Phoenix Police officials. The collision happened near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In a statement, officials say early information indicates that a pick-up truck pulling a trailer was stopped at a stop sign on 23rd Avenue, and was getting ready to make a right turn into Thunderbird Road when the victim, identified as 10-year-old Jayveon Grant, and an adult male family member were walking west, on the south side of Thunderbird.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
fox10phoenix.com
tourcounsel.com
Estrella Falls | Shopping mall in Goodyear, Arizona
Estrella Falls is a planned regional shopping mall and mixed-use complex in Goodyear, Arizona, about 20 miles west of downtown Phoenix. Two segments of the planned development, first proposed in 2005, have opened: a retail power centre called The Market at Estrella Falls, and a multiplex theater, Harkins Estrella Falls 16.
KTAR.com
Law enforcement ready for criminal activity lured to Arizona by Super Bowl LVII
(The Center Square)- The Department of Homeland Security and other authorities are getting prepared in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. While the game will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, numerous festivities throughout the valley warrant a large security presence, including the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Margaret T. Hance Park. "HSI Arizona, the National Intellectual Property Rights Center,...
AZFamily
Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
