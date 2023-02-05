ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox29.com

Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night. Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, of Colplay, assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m. Arnold then brandished a firearm...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section. Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia officer wounded in shooting identified, 2 Delaware County men charged

PHILADELPHIA - Two Delaware County men were charged in the non-fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. Eric Haynes, 45, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and assault. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Haynes, who was on parole for a 2016 case, was also charged with weapons offenses and obstruction of justice. He is being held $10M bail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Multiple fires erupt at condominium tower in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Several fire crews battled a blaze as flames erupted from the balconies of a condominium tower in Cherry Hill Saturday morning. Officials say multiple exterior balconies caught fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums due to "improperly discarded smoking materials." Firefighters were able to keep the fires...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Bakery creates sweet Super Bowl treats just in time for your Eagles watch party

BERWYN, Pa. - Before you even walk in the door at Clay’s Creative Corner Bakery in Berwyn, you know they’re all about their Philadelphia Eagles. "You can feel the vibe in here. It's just unbelievable. People are so happy and it's ‘Go Birds, Go Eagles,’ that's all we say to each other all day," explained owner Denise Bones.
BERWYN, PA

