Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night. Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, of Colplay, assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m. Arnold then brandished a firearm...
Police: 14-year-old boy, 19-year-old man recovering after both are shot in Old City
OLD CITY - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting of a boy and a young man that took place in Old City Friday night. Around 8 p.m., on the unit block of Chestnut Street, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand and a 19-year-old man was shot in the right leg.
Investigation underway after 3-month-old girl dies in Bucks County, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The death of a 3-month-old baby girl has sparked an investigation in Bucks County, according to authorities. Chief of Police says the baby died Friday after being transported to St. Mary's Medical Center from a "location in Lower Southampton Township." No further details regarding what led...
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
Man briefly exchanges gunfire with police before surrendering in Philadelphia barricade
FOX CHASE - Authorities say a man surrendered to police following an hours long barricade situation in Philadelphia that included a brief exchange of gunfire. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 700 block of Emerson Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health crisis.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section. Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in...
State Police: Man, teens arrested after gun discharges during fight at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the discharge of a gun at a Delaware high school sporting event. The incident occurred on Monday evening, just after 7:15 p.m., at Appoquinimink High Schoo in Middletown. Authorities say troopers responded to the school...
Philadelphia officer wounded in shooting identified, 2 Delaware County men charged
PHILADELPHIA - Two Delaware County men were charged in the non-fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. Eric Haynes, 45, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and assault. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Haynes, who was on parole for a 2016 case, was also charged with weapons offenses and obstruction of justice. He is being held $10M bail.
2 Pennsylvania men charged in non-fatal shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Eric Haynes and Ernest Reed were both charged in the non-fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet during a traffic stop. Officer Maysonet was driven to the hospital by his partner and later placed in stable condition.
Owner of dump truck in Pennsylvania head-on crash that killed pregnant woman arrested
PHILADELPHIA - A Maryland man who owned a dump truck that was involved in a head-on collision in Pennsylvania that killed a woman and her unborn child last summer was arrested Thursday. Patrick Doran was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on a number of charges, including first-degree...
Jennifer Brown: Former business partner of Limerick mom charged in connection with her murder
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials provided new details about the disappearance and death of a Montgomery County mother who was reported missing and later found dead. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was reported missing days after the new year started. Friends and family say they saw the woman outside...
Multiple fires erupt at condominium tower in Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Several fire crews battled a blaze as flames erupted from the balconies of a condominium tower in Cherry Hill Saturday morning. Officials say multiple exterior balconies caught fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums due to "improperly discarded smoking materials." Firefighters were able to keep the fires...
Jennifer Brown: Officials to announce new details in murder of Limerick mom
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials are expected to provide new details about the disappearance and death of a Montgomery County mother who was reported missing and later found dead. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele is expected to announce an update in last month's murder of Jennifer Brown, 43, during...
Fans gather at Montgomery County Courthouse for Eagles pep rally
Eagles fans in Montco gathered at the Montgomery County Courthouse to celebrate the birds with a pep rally. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the latest.
Science, Art, and Bugs at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion
Want to hold a tarantula?! Bob drove to the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion to learn about roaches and tarantulas. He also explored their large pavilion where butterflies are always fluttering around!
Weather Authority: Chilly, breezy Saturday as clouds move in ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - The winter chill is back after a couple of days of pleasant, warm weather!. However, it's nowhere near the arctic blast from last weekend. Temperatures will reach a high of 48 degree Saturday with a little bit of wind in the forecast. Still a great day to get...
Bakery creates sweet Super Bowl treats just in time for your Eagles watch party
BERWYN, Pa. - Before you even walk in the door at Clay’s Creative Corner Bakery in Berwyn, you know they’re all about their Philadelphia Eagles. "You can feel the vibe in here. It's just unbelievable. People are so happy and it's ‘Go Birds, Go Eagles,’ that's all we say to each other all day," explained owner Denise Bones.
Weather Authority: Warm, partly cloudy Thursday night sets up warm, windy Friday
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley saw a gorgeous day and not-so-chilly in Philly, as temperatures skyrocketed nearly 20 degrees above normal, despite cloud cover. Reading, Pennsylvania set a record high for the day. Overnight into Friday, FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says temps will remain much above average, with lows only...
