CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Three Yale women's hockey players have been tabbed with ECAC Hockey weekly honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Senior Charlotte Welch was named the Co-Forward of the Week after posting three goals, two assists, five assists, five shots, and going 87% in the faceoff circle. Her three goals came against Union, which was the second hat trick of her career at Yale.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO