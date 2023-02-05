ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yalebulldogs.com

Dalton Named HCA National Co-Player of the Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Senior Claire Dalton of the Yale women's hockey team has been named the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) National Co-Player of the Month, as announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Sophomore Pia Dukaric was named a runner-up for HCA Goaltender of the Month. The captain racked up...
yalebulldogs.com

Trio Earns ECAC Hockey Weekly Honors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Three Yale women's hockey players have been tabbed with ECAC Hockey weekly honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Senior Charlotte Welch was named the Co-Forward of the Week after posting three goals, two assists, five assists, five shots, and going 87% in the faceoff circle. Her three goals came against Union, which was the second hat trick of her career at Yale.
