Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total. “We are very excited to announce...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte and Missoula Big Sky combine for a high-scoring battle

BUTTE – There is no shortage of scoring when the Butte Bulldogs and Missoula Big Sky Eagles get together for a Western AA matchup. In their last game on Jan. 13, the Bulldogs and Eagles combined for 175 points. It was more of the same this time around when...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Photos: Butte defeats Missoula Big Sky

Butte edges out Missoula Big Sky in another high-scoring game. The two teams combined for 165 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in a thriller, 87-78.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Dillon Beavers hold off East Helena on Vigilantes' senior night

EAST HELENA — Dillon spoiled the Vigilantes’ senior night behind 17 points from Carter Curnow, staving off a second-half run by East Helena to win 62-49. Curnow scored eight points in the game’s final eight minutes and converted a three-point play that put Dillon up by 13 with just under three minutes to play.
EAST HELENA, MT

