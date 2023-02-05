Read full article on original website
Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend
MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
Photos: Butte defeats Missoula Big Sky
Butte edges out Missoula Big Sky in another high-scoring game. The two teams combined for 165 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in a thriller, 87-78.
Butte and Missoula Big Sky combine for a high-scoring battle
BUTTE – There is no shortage of scoring when the Butte Bulldogs and Missoula Big Sky Eagles get together for a Western AA matchup. In their last game on Jan. 13, the Bulldogs and Eagles combined for 175 points. It was more of the same this time around when...
Sharp as Steele: Montana Tech assistant's passionate drive to coaching
BUTTE – Student-athletes recognize the struggle and grind in balancing studies and participating in athletics. Montana Tech women’s basketball assistant Alexis (Lexi) Steele knows that grind.
Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
Montana State's Lucy Corbett wins 3rd Big Sky athlete of week award of season
FARMINGTON, Utah — For the third time this season, Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett won the Big Sky Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This award is the seventh Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Signing day, basketball success and ROTC training
This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast explores some recent Montana and Montana State sports developments and features an interview. 406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens with some football talk: Bobcats fullback Jaharie Martin entering the transfer portal, last week's relatively quiet National Signing Day, the introduction of MSU offensive line coach Al Johnson and the two UM starters who received waivers (0:45). Then, Flores touches on UNLV's hire of former MSU volleyball coach Daniel Jones (9:28) and recaps last week's MSU and UM basketball games (11:30).
ROTC fitness test helped Montana State women 'be prepared for the unexpected'
BOZEMAN — Brent Reinhardt didn’t know what to expect. Reinhardt, the scholarship and enrollment officer for Montana State’s Army ROTC, helped conduct a first-time training exercise in August: MSU women’s basketball players went through the Army Combat Fitness Test.
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank
BOZEMAN — As Class B and C teams jostle for seeding, some new names have elbowed their way onto the scene as the final week of the regular season arrives for the smaller schools. After flying just under the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings radar for much of the...
Gene Cook, Great Falls golfing legend and Hall of Fame referee, dies at 88
GREAT FALLS — Gene Cook, widely considered the greatest male golfer in Montana history and a Great Falls sports icon for decades, died Tuesday at a Missoula assisted-living facility at the age of 88. Cook is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine, as well as three daughters,...
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda earns Junior Elite status in major step as Olympic hopeful
MISSOULA — Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda took the next major step as an Olympic hopeful in late January. Esponda earned Junior International Elite status with USA Gymnastics at the Vegas Cup, the first of six national qualifying events this year. She now will have the opportunity to work her way onto the U.S. National Junior Team.
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?
Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Watch the Dateline episode “On a Dark, Deserted Highway” now
Montana’s Broadwater County is huge -- the size of more than 50 Manhattan islands, but only 7,000 souls actually live here. It was Monday, May 16, 2017, just after 2 a.m., when Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was making his final rounds, checking all the main businesses in the county seat of Townsend, before heading home.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
