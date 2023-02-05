ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend

MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Signing day, basketball success and ROTC training

This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast explores some recent Montana and Montana State sports developments and features an interview. 406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens with some football talk: Bobcats fullback Jaharie Martin entering the transfer portal, last week's relatively quiet National Signing Day, the introduction of MSU offensive line coach Al Johnson and the two UM starters who received waivers (0:45). Then, Flores touches on UNLV's hire of former MSU volleyball coach Daniel Jones (9:28) and recaps last week's MSU and UM basketball games (11:30).
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?

Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Busiest airport in Montana?

Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside

Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
MANHATTAN, MT

