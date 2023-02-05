Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In MontanaBryan DijkhuizenMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
406mtsports.com
Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend
MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
406mtsports.com
ROTC fitness test helped Montana State women 'be prepared for the unexpected'
BOZEMAN — Brent Reinhardt didn’t know what to expect. Reinhardt, the scholarship and enrollment officer for Montana State’s Army ROTC, helped conduct a first-time training exercise in August: MSU women’s basketball players went through the Army Combat Fitness Test.
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Signing day, basketball success and ROTC training
This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast explores some recent Montana and Montana State sports developments and features an interview. 406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens with some football talk: Bobcats fullback Jaharie Martin entering the transfer portal, last week's relatively quiet National Signing Day, the introduction of MSU offensive line coach Al Johnson and the two UM starters who received waivers (0:45). Then, Flores touches on UNLV's hire of former MSU volleyball coach Daniel Jones (9:28) and recaps last week's MSU and UM basketball games (11:30).
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank
BOZEMAN — As Class B and C teams jostle for seeding, some new names have elbowed their way onto the scene as the final week of the regular season arrives for the smaller schools. After flying just under the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings radar for much of the...
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?
Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
yourbigsky.com
Busiest airport in Montana?
Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Powder Day Redo? 10″ Mountain Snow Possible Near Bozeman
Monday might be a little sketchy. Just when you finished all the shoveling and chipping away at ice in the driveway, another storm is moving in that may dump up to 10" of fresh powder in the higher elevations surrounding Bozeman. This might be a fantastic opportunity for locals who...
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
Ernest Hemingway's son in Bozeman shares memories of his life with famous father
Patrick Hemingway sat down with MTN's Donna Kelley for a "Kelley conversation" about his relationship with his famous father, author Ernest Hemingway.
Comments / 0