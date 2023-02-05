ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Olivia Flowers’ family honors her ‘remarkable’ brother Conner after his death

“Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers and her parents paid tribute to her brother Conner after he died at age 32 on Monday. “Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went,” the Flowers family said in a statement obtained by Page Six. “His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come.” The family concluded their statement by requesting privacy “while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.” The Charleston Post & Courier shared his...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
E! News

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery

POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam

The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
papermag.com

See Every Outfit From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammys are back! Their red carpet, where celebrities are known for taking a bit more risks, is sure to attract a ton of buzz this year. Below, check out what everyone is wearing to the 65th annual Grammy Awards red carpet tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. We'll be updating this story as more arrivals come in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
papermag.com

Bad Bunny Fans Call Out the Grammys' 'Racist' Closed Captioning

The broadcast of Bad Bunny's latest performance has drummed up some controversy. On Sunday, the global superstar opened up the 2023 Grammys with an electrifying medley of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa," which brought a little bit of his native Puerto Rico to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Featuring a live band and a troupe of traditional dancers, every other shot made BB's performance look like an absolute blast for the in-person audience, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Jack Harlow dancing along. But unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for fans who were watching from home, at least according to a number of Twitter users who called out CBS for one big misstep.
Tyla

Molly-Mae gets mum-shamed over new baby’s wardrobe

Another day, another Molly-Mae Hague mum-shaming. Even before giving birth, fans couldn't stop talking about the former Love Island star's baby journey, with many speculating what the name could be. Since revealing her and Tommy Fury's new arrival is named Bambi, it's safe to say she's received a fair bit...
papermag.com

Burberry Debuts First Campaign Under Daniel Lee

Well, looks like we know why Burberry wiped its social media clean last week!. It's a campaign featuring "Burberry classics" (not designed by Lee) featuring British names like Shygirl, Skepta, and Vanessa Redgrave. They were all shot against iconic British landmarks Trafalgar Square and Albert Bridge by photographer Tyrone Lebon (whom Lee collaborated with frequently at Bottega Veneta).

