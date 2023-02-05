Read full article on original website
Teen Mom Chelsea Houska breaks down in tears in new video over shocking news for Down Home Fab show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska has broken down into tears in a new video after receiving shocking news about her new television series Down Home Fab. The ex-MTV star shared the conversation with the home improvement show's network, HGTV, on her Instagram Thursday. In the video, Chelsea, 31, and her husband...
Catelynn Lowell's Sister Claims That Tyler Baltierra Is In Secret Gay Relationship; Tyler Responds
Prior to this week, most Teen Mom fans had probably never heard of Catelynn Lowell’s half-sister, Sarah Haviland. But these days, Sarah is an inescapable presence in the Teen Mom-centric corners of the internet. On Monday, Sarah criticized Catelynn and MTV for their treatment of her mother, April. Sarah...
Olivia Flowers’ family honors her ‘remarkable’ brother Conner after his death
“Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers and her parents paid tribute to her brother Conner after he died at age 32 on Monday. “Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went,” the Flowers family said in a statement obtained by Page Six. “His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come.” The family concluded their statement by requesting privacy “while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.” The Charleston Post & Courier shared his...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Khloé Kardashian Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Now, A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Khloé Kardashian, 38, looked “almost unrecognizable” in new photos taken of her in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan.30. The U.S. Sun spoke with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett. He said that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ̶...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi announces tragic death of stepson Grayson, 22, after ‘unbearable’ cancer battle in emotional post
THE REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has announced that her stepson Grayson has passed away. The 22-year-old had been suffering with cancer since 2006. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 44-year-old Gretchen posted several photos from over the years as part of the heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Slade Smiley's late son.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
See Every Outfit From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
The Grammys are back! Their red carpet, where celebrities are known for taking a bit more risks, is sure to attract a ton of buzz this year. Below, check out what everyone is wearing to the 65th annual Grammy Awards red carpet tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. We'll be updating this story as more arrivals come in.
Hilary Swank shares new pregnancy photo: 'Dough's beginning to rise!!'
Hilary Swank shares new pregnancy photo on Instagram, showing off her growing belly.
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out
Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
2023 Grammys: Fans Outraged After Aaron Carter Left Out of Televised In Memoriam
Watch: Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday. Aaron Carter fans are calling out the Recording Academy for not honoring the late singer at the 2023 Grammys. During the Feb. 5 broadcast of the awards show, viewers noticed that Aaron—who died on Nov. 5 at the age of...
Bad Bunny Fans Call Out the Grammys' 'Racist' Closed Captioning
The broadcast of Bad Bunny's latest performance has drummed up some controversy. On Sunday, the global superstar opened up the 2023 Grammys with an electrifying medley of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa," which brought a little bit of his native Puerto Rico to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Featuring a live band and a troupe of traditional dancers, every other shot made BB's performance look like an absolute blast for the in-person audience, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Jack Harlow dancing along. But unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for fans who were watching from home, at least according to a number of Twitter users who called out CBS for one big misstep.
‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: 1 Player Allegedly Quit Due to an Argument
[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast and eliminations.]. The Challenge: All Stars 4 has kicked off and is reportedly already filled with drama. According to spoiler accounts, one player quit the Paramount+ hosted reality TV competition early due to a tense argument. Janelle Casanave reportedly...
Molly-Mae gets mum-shamed over new baby’s wardrobe
Another day, another Molly-Mae Hague mum-shaming. Even before giving birth, fans couldn't stop talking about the former Love Island star's baby journey, with many speculating what the name could be. Since revealing her and Tommy Fury's new arrival is named Bambi, it's safe to say she's received a fair bit...
Burberry Debuts First Campaign Under Daniel Lee
Well, looks like we know why Burberry wiped its social media clean last week!. It's a campaign featuring "Burberry classics" (not designed by Lee) featuring British names like Shygirl, Skepta, and Vanessa Redgrave. They were all shot against iconic British landmarks Trafalgar Square and Albert Bridge by photographer Tyrone Lebon (whom Lee collaborated with frequently at Bottega Veneta).
Paris Hilton Receives ‘Epic’ Baby Gift From Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner: ‘I Am So Touched’
Feeling the love! Kim and Khloé Kardashian teamed up with mom Kris Jenner to shower Paris Hilton with the most extravagant baby gift, just a few weeks after she welcomed her son. The Kardashians stars gifted Paris, 41, and her family a life-size alpaca toy for her baby boy, whom she shares with husband Carter...
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Stun on 1st Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby Boy: See Photos
Sliving their best lives as new parents! Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their first child together. The Paris in Love alum, 41, and the entrepreneur, 42, stepped out at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Awards gala on Saturday, February 3. Hilton stunned in a black off-the-should gown, […]
