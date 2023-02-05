ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lansing Daily

17-year-old killed after being shot in the face in Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA – Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street Monday around 9 p.m. According to police, the teen was shot once in the face. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the victim as Dreyon Hart of the 2300 block of North
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Girl, 13, Hurt as Gunmen Fire Dozens of Shots at Philadelphia Rowhome

A 13-year-old girl was injured as gunmen fired at least 30 gunshots at a Southwest Philadelphia rowhome early Tuesday morning. A man in his 20s was apparently being chased by the gunmen when he ran into the home near South 65th Street and Dicks Avenue just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms

Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Main Line Media News

Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Sentenced for Shooting Police Chief, Holding Mother Captive

A man was sentenced on Monday for shooting a police chief with a shotgun and then holding his mother captive during a standoff at a Bucks County apartment that lasted for hours. Colin Petroziello, 25, of Yardley, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution. He...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

