Read full article on original website
Related
20-year-old man shot and killed in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
Deadly Shooting: Investigators found the 20-year-old victim shot multiple times.
20-year-old shot, killed on Pa. city corner: report
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police told the news outlet the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot multiple times....
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off
Philadelphia police found a shooting victim on Old York Road near the Roosevelt Boulevard. They believe he was dropped off at that location.
Police: Fight leads to stabbing on SEPTA's Broad Street Line; suspect wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at SEPTA's Girard Station on Tuesday.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend. Video showed the...
Lansing Daily
17-year-old killed after being shot in the face in Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA – Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street Monday around 9 p.m. According to police, the teen was shot once in the face. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the victim as Dreyon Hart of the 2300 block of North … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 13, Hurt as Gunmen Fire Dozens of Shots at Philadelphia Rowhome
A 13-year-old girl was injured as gunmen fired at least 30 gunshots at a Southwest Philadelphia rowhome early Tuesday morning. A man in his 20s was apparently being chased by the gunmen when he ran into the home near South 65th Street and Dicks Avenue just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia police said.
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms
Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor
A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
Philly woman pleads guilty, gets 18 months under house arrest for assaulting trans woman
A Philadelphia woman charged with attacking a transgender woman in her Point Breeze home 2 ½ years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and hate crime charges and will now spend about a year and half under house arrest.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police investigate shooting of 27-year-old man Tue. afternoon
A 27-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot Tuesday near West 10th Street and North Monroe Street in Wilmington. City Police said the man was found at about 1:27 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked...
Main Line Media News
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Sentenced for Shooting Police Chief, Holding Mother Captive
A man was sentenced on Monday for shooting a police chief with a shotgun and then holding his mother captive during a standoff at a Bucks County apartment that lasted for hours. Colin Petroziello, 25, of Yardley, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution. He...
Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced
The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other f…
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Comments / 4