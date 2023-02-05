ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leonard has 35 points, Clippers outlast Knicks 134-128 in OT

By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Paul George added 30 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 134-128 in overtime Saturday night.

After the Clippers lost a 17-point fourth quarter lead, Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 115.

“I wish we could finish the game in the fourth quarter by making some shots to put teams away,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “But, big shot by Nico. Gutsy win by us. Nico makes the big shot and we controlled the overtime.”

The Clippers scored the first four points of overtime and never relinquished the lead. Leonard connected on all of his eight free throws in the extra session, finishing 12 for 12 from the line.

“We got to do better,” Leonard said. “Second night in a row we had big leads against these good team and they’re coming back. They have fight in them and we have to be able to close them out.”

Norman Powell added 24 points for the Clippers and Marcus Morris Sr. had 17. Los Angeles has won seven of nine.

Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing a game due to a non-COVID illness, led the Knicks with 41 points. Julius Randle had 28.

Powell’s jumper gave Los Angeles a 17-point lead to open the fourth quarter and the Clippers still led 106-94 following Powell’s layup with 7:18 remaining.

But, Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 52 seconds left gave the Knicks their first lead, 113-112, and Brunson capped a 21-6 run with a layup with 18 seconds left.

George missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining, but Ivica Zubac got the offensive rebound and Batum made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“As a team, if we didn’t start the way we played and played Knicks basketball, we wouldn’t have been be in that position,” Brunson said. “I am proud of how we fought. I am not really too worried about anything. The biggest thing to take away from this game was that my teammates fought. We will move on from that.”

TIP-INS:

Clippers: No one has played in all 56 games for Los Angeles this season. Mann has missed just one, while Zubac has the most starts (54). … Los Angeles had lost three straight games to the Knicks.

Knicks: New York is the only NBA team to have a better record on the road than at home. The Knicks are also the only team with a winning record to have a losing record at home. … Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein are the only Knicks to play all 54 games this season.

Clippers: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

Knicks: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Lue replaces Williams on USA Basketball men's coaching staff

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Mark Few of Gonzaga on the staff. Williams stepped down because of family commitments, U.S. men’s national team managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. “I am truly honored to represent our country and join this great group of coaches,” Lue said. “Coaching USA Basketball has always been a dream of mine, and I’m humbled to take on the challenge.” The U.S. has not yet qualified for either this summer’s World Cup or the 2024 Olympics. The Americans — who use mostly G League players in qualifying games, before filling the roster with NBA talent for the major tournaments — will look to clinch a World Cup berth in the sixth and final window of qualifying games for that tournament later this month.
The Associated Press

Morant says friend banned from arena over Pacers dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization a week earlier. The NBA confirmed that unnamed individuals have been banned from the arena, while adding that its investigation found no evidence that anyone was threatened with a weapon during the incident, which happened after the Grizzlies beat the Pacers on Jan. 29. Citing unnamed sources, The Indianapolis Star and USA Today reported that multiple members of the Pacers saw a red dot pointed at them, and The Athletic reported that a Pacers security guard believed the laser was attached to a gun. “NBA Security and league investigators conducted an investigation interviewing numerous eyewitnesses and reviewing video surveillance following allegations made by the Indiana Pacers organization regarding a postgame incident on Jan. 29. While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in an emailed statement.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

