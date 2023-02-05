Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mitchellnow.com
Robert Bruce Everson, 83, Mitchell
Robert Bruce Everson, “Bruce”, 83, of Mitchell, SD, died surrounded by family February 2, 2023, at home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, February 6, from 5-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake
Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lake Marindahl for a possible plane crash Saturday afternoon around 4:15p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival the pilot was not injured and the plane was upside down on the frozen lake, the release stated. Following...
mitchellnow.com
Lake Mitchell Canal discussion on Davison County Commission Tuesday agenda
The Davison County Commission meets today at 9 AM at the North Offices building on North Main Street. The agenda can be found here: https://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
mitchellnow.com
Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon fatal crash
The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
mitchellnow.com
Snow removal discussion on Mitchell City Council agenda
The public is welcome to attend tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting to offer input on snow removal. The meeting is open to the public. The complete agenda can be found here:. file:///C:/Users/blurken/Downloads/February%206,%202023%20Agenda%20Packet.pdf.
mitchellnow.com
Mel’s Musings – Common sense in politics is rare but welcome
One would think that common sense would reign supreme in government, the reverse is often true. Recently, the City of Mitchell did what it should have done nearly a month ago and cleared the rest of the streets in Mitchell. “Better late than never” said Geoffrey Chaucer back in 1386 and it is as true today as it was eight centuries ago.
Comments / 0