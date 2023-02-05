ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Robert Bruce Everson, 83, Mitchell

Robert Bruce Everson, “Bruce”, 83, of Mitchell, SD, died surrounded by family February 2, 2023, at home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, February 6, from 5-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
MITCHELL, SD
Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon fatal crash

The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
Snow removal discussion on Mitchell City Council agenda

The public is welcome to attend tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting to offer input on snow removal. The meeting is open to the public. The complete agenda can be found here:. file:///C:/Users/blurken/Downloads/February%206,%202023%20Agenda%20Packet.pdf.
Mel’s Musings – Common sense in politics is rare but welcome

One would think that common sense would reign supreme in government, the reverse is often true. Recently, the City of Mitchell did what it should have done nearly a month ago and cleared the rest of the streets in Mitchell. “Better late than never” said Geoffrey Chaucer back in 1386 and it is as true today as it was eight centuries ago.
MITCHELL, SD

