GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO