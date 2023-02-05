ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KJCT8

Dry today, brief snow chances tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Brief snow possible Wednesday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, but clouds will build and a chance for snow sneaks into the forecast after dark. Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday evening. It isn’t likely to be a powerful, high-impact storm system. In fact, it’s more likely to be just the opposite. For some of us, it may even be a dud. What we’re tracking is a storm system that is tracking inland over the Interior Pacific Northwest tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Sunny and dry today, brief snow chances return Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a couple of rounds of scattered snow mostly in the higher elevations of the region yesterday, high pressure has ushered in drier air and plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We’ll continue to stay clear and dry into tonight and much of tomorrow, then a quick system briefly increases snow chances through the middle of the week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Left lane closed west and eastbound on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that a crash has closed the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-70, near mile marker 54. The right lane is still open to traffic. Witnesses say the crash was due to a cement...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ksut.org

Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan

"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
COLORADO STATE
kool1079.com

Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Grand Junction Shelter

February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Ouray Colorado Home is Calling Your Name

There are many beautiful places on the western slope. If I could afford to live in one place it would be Ouray, Colorado. The homes and town are just breathtaking. Oh, did I mention the views?. What would you want in a dream home?. First, it needs to be in...
OURAY, CO
KJCT8

Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats

Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

kkco blaise threatt 1000 points

Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis...
MESA COUNTY, CO

