Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?Kelly E.Grand Junction, CO
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ listBrittany AnasGrand Junction, CO
KJCT8
Dry today, brief snow chances tonight
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
KJCT8
Brief snow possible Wednesday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, but clouds will build and a chance for snow sneaks into the forecast after dark. Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday evening. It isn’t likely to be a powerful, high-impact storm system. In fact, it’s more likely to be just the opposite. For some of us, it may even be a dud. What we’re tracking is a storm system that is tracking inland over the Interior Pacific Northwest tonight.
KJCT8
Sunny and dry today, brief snow chances return Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a couple of rounds of scattered snow mostly in the higher elevations of the region yesterday, high pressure has ushered in drier air and plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We’ll continue to stay clear and dry into tonight and much of tomorrow, then a quick system briefly increases snow chances through the middle of the week.
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
Are You Ready For Grand Junction’s Next Roundabout?
Whenever you want to have an interesting conversation, just bring up the topic of roundabouts in Grand Junction. Roundabouts have become a way of life not only in Grand Junction but across the country. When you have a relatively high volume of traffic that you want to keep moving efficiently, build a roundabout. Right?
This New Winter Ski Resort Above Telluride, Colorado, Has Unlimited Powder, Heated Tents, and Unparalleled Stargazing
Welcome to paradise at 12,500 feet.
KJCT8
Left lane closed west and eastbound on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that a crash has closed the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-70, near mile marker 54. The right lane is still open to traffic. Witnesses say the crash was due to a cement...
Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
ksut.org
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan
"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
kool1079.com
Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Grand Junction Shelter
February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
This Ouray Colorado Home is Calling Your Name
There are many beautiful places on the western slope. If I could afford to live in one place it would be Ouray, Colorado. The homes and town are just breathtaking. Oh, did I mention the views?. What would you want in a dream home?. First, it needs to be in...
Colorado pizza joint named one of the best in the country
According to TripstoDiscover.com, you don't have to travel around the world to get a great slice of pizza. In fact, you don't even have to leave Colorado. Telluride's Brown Dog Pizza was mentioned on the website's 2023 '20 Best Pizza Joints in the US' list for its tasty 'za. "A...
KJCT8
Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats
Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
KJCT8
Emails show conflict emerging between City of Grand Junction and District 51, Mesa County
A slowdown across the marijauna industry is hitting Colorado, but it's hitting some harder than others. Utah non-profit funding “calm rooms” to help kids regulate their emotions. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Utah-based non-profit is trying to address the mental health crisis among the nation's youth. Brian Cohee...
KJCT8
Colorado trooper gets sideswiped by distracted driver; reinforces ‘Stay in Your Lane’ campaign
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when a company box-truck driver, based out of Colorado Springs, failed to properly maintain his position and struck the cruiser on the driver’s side. At 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a box-truck traveling westbound on...
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
KJCT8
kkco blaise threatt 1000 points
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis...
KJCT8
Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa
A new program for Grand Junction trash collection will be starting soon, with the goal of cleaner, cheaper waste management. A slowdown across the marijauna industry is hitting Colorado, but it's hitting some harder than others. Utah non-profit funding “calm rooms” to help kids regulate their emotions. Updated:...
KJCT8
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado state officials denied our KJCT information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership. Here’s the email we received. Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group of...
