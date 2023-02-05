Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Elk checked for brucellosis test negative
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
NBCMontana
Manhattan council member wants to make abortion pills illegal
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Manhattan council member requests an ordinance to make abortion pills illegal in town. Councilman Josh Powell is proposing the ordinance. The ordinance states federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion related paraphernalia. The constitution and...
