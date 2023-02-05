ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

Elk checked for brucellosis test negative

MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Manhattan council member wants to make abortion pills illegal

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Manhattan council member requests an ordinance to make abortion pills illegal in town. Councilman Josh Powell is proposing the ordinance. The ordinance states federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion related paraphernalia. The constitution and...
MANHATTAN, MT

