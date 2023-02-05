Read full article on original website
John Giacomantonio
3d ago
Everyone says retest after 70yrs old but, just wait and see when you get that age. He might of had a medical issue. I knew a guy that was 93yrs and a perfect driver never having accidents or even scratches on his car. He died at 94yrs old and in his sleep.
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey
There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
thesandpaper.net
Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford
While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
Ocean County Man Killed In Off-Road Vehicle Crash
LACEY – A Jackson man is dead after a serious accident involving his side by side off-road vehicle on Saturday afternoon, police said. Lacey Township Police were called to the scene of Lacey Materials at around 5:22 p.m on February 4 where they found 58-year-old Michael Damore unresponsive. Police...
Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police and first responders arrived on the scene at a structure fire on Wren Way early Tuesday morning. Police said occupants of the structure were safely evacuated and firefighters successfully battled the blaze. No injuries were reported. This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates. The Windmill club is a private community that boasts being one of Howell Township’s oldest private communities. The post Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club appeared first on Shore News Network.
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
News 12
Large fire in Monmouth County destroys two homes; no one injured
A two-alarm fire in Howell Township destroyed two homes Tuesday morning. The fire happened early Tuesday on Wren Way in townhome units. The fire is now out. Firefighters were cleaning up and going through what remains inside the two homes. The fire walls at the townhome units prevented the fire...
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police
A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATED: Dozens of Vehicles Burglarized, Multiple Stolen Overnight in Lakewood [Surveillance Video]
Dozens of vehicles were burglarized and at least three were stolen overnight in Lakewood. Most of the incidents appear to have happened around between 4:00-5:00 AM in at least two neighborhoods. Surveillance video obtained by TLS shows a suspect rummaging through a vehicle, and one of the vehicles being stolen...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
Holmdel family searches for pets missing after fire
Duke the German shepherd went missing after a fire on Holland Road on Feb. 3.
Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who told police he was fishing prior to falling into a lake in Ocean County was pulled from the water this weekend. Police and first responders pulled a man from the frigid waters of Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood Township Sunday afternoon. At around 2 pm, Lakewood Police Department officers and EMTs arrived to find a man in the water who required assistance in getting out. Early reports claimed the man was a fisherman, but no fishing equipment was found nearby. The man was transported to Monmouth Medical Campus Southern Campus for treatment. The Lakewood The post Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available.
Retired Long Beach officer allegedly stole $47K from Ocean County PBA
A recently retired Long Beach Township police officer allegedly stole money from the local PBA while he was treasurer. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Between October 2018 and this past December,...
South Jersey Fire: Flames damage home under construction in Cinnaminson
Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story single-family home.
