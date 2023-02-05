ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

John Giacomantonio
3d ago

Everyone says retest after 70yrs old but, just wait and see when you get that age. He might of had a medical issue. I knew a guy that was 93yrs and a perfect driver never having accidents or even scratches on his car. He died at 94yrs old and in his sleep.

3
 

NJ.com

Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection

A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
WARMINSTER, PA
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey

There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township,  according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
EDISON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford

While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Shore News Network

Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police and first responders arrived on the scene at a structure fire on Wren Way early Tuesday morning. Police said occupants of the structure were safely evacuated and firefighters successfully battled the blaze. No injuries were reported. This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates. The Windmill club is a private community that boasts being one of Howell Township’s oldest private communities. The post Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who told police he was fishing prior to falling into a lake in Ocean County was pulled from the water this weekend. Police and first responders pulled a man from the frigid waters of Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood Township Sunday afternoon. At around 2 pm, Lakewood Police Department officers and EMTs arrived to find a man in the water who required assistance in getting out. Early reports claimed the man was a fisherman, but no fishing equipment was found nearby. The man was transported to Monmouth Medical Campus Southern Campus for treatment. The Lakewood The post Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

