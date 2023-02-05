If you had the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and Chris Grier hiring Butch Barry as their next offensive line coach you are some kind of sorcerer. I realize that the absolute majority of us don’t have a Rolodex(pat yourself on the back if you know what that is just don’t do it too hard or you’ll be sore tomorrow) of offensive line coaches and where they’ve coached before. I can probably rattle off like 7 maybe 8 names at most. But Butch Barry isn’t even a name I can be like “oh yeah I’ve heard that name before” not unless I’m trying to lie.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO