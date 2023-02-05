Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NFL Fans Slam Jackson Mahomes for Flaunting His Wealth in Las Vegas
When it comes to Jackson Mahomes, the saying “all press is good press” seems to fit the narrative about him.... The post NFL Fans Slam Jackson Mahomes for Flaunting His Wealth in Las Vegas appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
TMZ.com
Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend
Las Vegas Raiders star, Darren Waller pulled up to the 2023 Pro Bowl with some new tats you absolutely could not miss ... because they were both on the sides of his head!!. The NFL tight end got the scalp ink on Saturday while the Pro Bowl games were going down at Allegiant Stadium ... and TMZ Sports has learned he flew out his go-to guy, Kali from Atlanta, to make sure it was all done right.
tigerdroppings.com
J.J. Watt Dodging Kyler Murray Questions Made For Very Awkward Interview With Dan Patrick
It looks and sounds like Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is a tough player to have on your team. The Cardinals still do not have a head coach after Kliff Kingsbury got canned for not being able to work with Murray. The hiring of their next coach is drudging along because Murray gets a say. On Tuesday morning, Dan Patrick asked the recently retired J.J. Watt about Murray, and Watt's body language and avoiding to answer kind of confirms Murray is a pain int he butt...
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
In puzzling news, the Dolphins hire Butch Barry as their next o-line coach
If you had the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and Chris Grier hiring Butch Barry as their next offensive line coach you are some kind of sorcerer. I realize that the absolute majority of us don’t have a Rolodex(pat yourself on the back if you know what that is just don’t do it too hard or you’ll be sore tomorrow) of offensive line coaches and where they’ve coached before. I can probably rattle off like 7 maybe 8 names at most. But Butch Barry isn’t even a name I can be like “oh yeah I’ve heard that name before” not unless I’m trying to lie.
Brady Rejects the Las Vegas Raiders, but had their number
The Las Vegas Raiders shave turned their attention from Tom Brady as he announced his retirement, but despite is desire not to play for them, he had their number.
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
LA Rams rookie, former Bulldog Ronnie Rivers wins $514K jackpot in Las Vegas
Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers took home a huge jackpot while playing poker over the weekend in Las Vegas.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Rams
Former 49ers QB Joe Montana said during a recent interview that he would choose QB Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance or Brock Purdy next season. “I start Jimmy,” Montana said, via knbr.com. “How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He’ll make a mistake here and there, but some of those things I don’t just put on Jimmy.”
Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl
Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
