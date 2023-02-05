ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TMZ.com

Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend

Las Vegas Raiders star, Darren Waller pulled up to the 2023 Pro Bowl with some new tats you absolutely could not miss ... because they were both on the sides of his head!!. The NFL tight end got the scalp ink on Saturday while the Pro Bowl games were going down at Allegiant Stadium ... and TMZ Sports has learned he flew out his go-to guy, Kali from Atlanta, to make sure it was all done right.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tigerdroppings.com

J.J. Watt Dodging Kyler Murray Questions Made For Very Awkward Interview With Dan Patrick

It looks and sounds like Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is a tough player to have on your team. The Cardinals still do not have a head coach after Kliff Kingsbury got canned for not being able to work with Murray. The hiring of their next coach is drudging along because Murray gets a say. On Tuesday morning, Dan Patrick asked the recently retired J.J. Watt about Murray, and Watt's body language and avoiding to answer kind of confirms Murray is a pain int he butt...
FanSided

In puzzling news, the Dolphins hire Butch Barry as their next o-line coach

If you had the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and Chris Grier hiring Butch Barry as their next offensive line coach you are some kind of sorcerer. I realize that the absolute majority of us don’t have a Rolodex(pat yourself on the back if you know what that is just don’t do it too hard or you’ll be sore tomorrow) of offensive line coaches and where they’ve coached before. I can probably rattle off like 7 maybe 8 names at most. But Butch Barry isn’t even a name I can be like “oh yeah I’ve heard that name before” not unless I’m trying to lie.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Rams

Former 49ers QB Joe Montana said during a recent interview that he would choose QB Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance or Brock Purdy next season. “I start Jimmy,” Montana said, via knbr.com. “How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He’ll make a mistake here and there, but some of those things I don’t just put on Jimmy.”
FanSided

Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl

Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

