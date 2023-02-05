ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FALKVILLE, AL
myjrpaper.com

Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
HALEYVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead in Cherokee Shooting | Feb. 6, 2023, 6:00 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end. Proposed...
CHEROKEE, AL
wcbi.com

Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
TUPELO, MS
WAFF

Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
WTVM

Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy