Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
Man charged with capital murder after 1 dead, 2 injured in Falkville shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FOUND: Madison County Sheriff searching for elderly man they say has memory issues
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who suffers fro severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer's.
myjrpaper.com
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
WHNT-TV
WHNT-TV
MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
WHNT-TV
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
WAFF
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith facing additional theft charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is facing additional theft charges following his arrest last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office suspends search for missing man
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
WTVM
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
