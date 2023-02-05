ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festive throng's spirits undampened in Chinatown for New Year parade

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Festive throng's spirits undampened in Chinatown prior to parade 03:53

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's Chinese New Year parade went forward Saturday despite wet and rainy weather.

Thousands watched the parade, the largest celebration of Lunar New Year outside Asia.

The parade featured 21 floats, marching bands, dragon- and lion dancers along with many rabbit-theme displays in honor of the Year of the Rabbit.

Umbrellas were a common accessory along the 1.3-mile parade route.

Hayward resident Taja Henderson brought her daughter to the parade, saying it was important for her to be exposed to different cultures and experiences.

"For us, being Black and with the anti-Blackness and we know that there's the anti-Asian hate as well ... it's important for her to know who folks are and to be experienced in it, to feel it and to see it. And so, to do that, we have to come to where everyone is at," Henderson said.

A family from Austin, Texas, who recently moved to the Bay Area, said they wanted to connect their children with their Chinese roots.

"It's cool. We get to experience Chinese culture in a way that we couldn't in Austin," said Zachary Burns, whose wife is Chinese.

San Francisco police increased their presence at the festival and parade in the aftermath of recent mass shootings, to ensure the safety of attendees.

Despite the rain, parade-goers were in good spirits and enjoyed the celebration.

