Related
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Defense Official Claims US Military Has Missed Chinese Spy Balloon Threats in the Past
Following a recap of the Chinese spy balloon that recently flew through US airspace, a top defense official claimed that other such balloons have flown through the country in the past, and the military missed them. The military spent a week tracking the massive balloon after it crossed into Alaska’s...
China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry said it is "assessing the situation" and that "both sides are calm and cautious."
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Pentagon Releases Close-up Photos of Chinese Spy Balloon Wreckage
On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy unveiled up-close photos of their efforts to retrieve components from the Chinese spy balloon destroyed on Saturday. The Navy documented debris recovery efforts off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Navy shared the images on Instagram. These images appear to show the military...
Washington Examiner
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
Elon Musk Says the Past Few Months Have Been Hell
"I’m worried about me too," says the billionaire CEO, who is asking for "public support."
New Animal Attack Study Reveals Where & Which Large Predators Prey on Humans
The latest report from PLOS Biology is a fascinating look at animal attacks on humans by large land predators like bears, wolves, and big cats. With over 70 years of data to pull from, the full report dissects three key points:. Which species are attacking humans. Where these attacks are...
SpaceX's 1st Falcon Heavy rocket launched Elon Musk's Tesla into space 5 years ago
Five years ago today (Feb. 6), SpaceX's brawny Falcon Heavy rocket left Earth for the first time ever, sending a car into orbit around the sun.
Shark attacks and bites dropped again in 2022. Experts explain why.
The International Shark Attack File says fatal shark attacks and shark bites dropped worldwide in 2022. Experts explain why this might be.
Intense Video Shows How Rough The Turbulent Life at Sea Can Be
An intense video recently shared by the Twitter account Wow Terrifying shows just how scary life at sea can be. The video appears to be taken from behind the steering wheel of a ship trying to navigate rough waters. A giant wave rolls in and wrecks right into the windshield of the boat as it rocks back and forth with an unsteadiness that would give anyone sea sickness.
Doomsday clock advances to 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to apocalypse it's ever been
Humanity faces greater existential threats than it did during the Cold War, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists
Outsider.com
