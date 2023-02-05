ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

Everything you need for Mardi Gras at Pop’s Midtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is in full swing and Pop’s Midtown has everything you need to help let the good times roll. From throws, to beads, to apparel and so much more... Pop’s is the place to be. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events. Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s) For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/. OWA. 205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535. Phone: 251-369-6100...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Spring Hill Crumbl Cookies opens February 10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - — Mobile is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, February 10, when locally owned and operated Spring Hill Crumbl Cookies, located at 4356 Old Shell Road, Ste. A, Mobile, AL 36608, opens its doors. Make your Valentine’s Day celebrations a little sweeter...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope Chocolate is ready for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Chocolate is a high-end chocolate shop which has grown into a Gelateria, full coffee bar, bakery, pastries, cakes, pies, breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and fabulous monthly events. Much of their product is handmade using European pastry methods and authentic gelato recipes and equipment. They have...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MAMGA to host their Royal Luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MAMGA is hosting their Royal Luncheon this weekend. The Royal Luncheon honors MAMGA”s King, Queen, and Royal Court. It’s Feb. 11th at 11 a.m. at the Battlehouse Hotel. They have invited Kamau Sadiki to the city to be our Royal Luncheon speaker. Mr. Sadiki...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Prichard cuts ribbon on reopened community center

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard held a ribbon cutting Monday for the reopening of their community center- a place where seniors can relax and enjoy leisure time. After nearly 3 years since its closing due to Covid, the fun activities and social gatherings for the older community in Prichard are back. During […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Free heart screenings Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Awareness Month and to celebrate, FOX10 News is partnering with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings Friday, Feb. 10. Participants will get blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. After participants receive their results, one of the healthcare professionals will discuss the next steps.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. Saturday, Feb. 11th. 11 a.m. 34904 Alabama Highway 225. Spanish Fort, Al 36527. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak begins test runs for Gulf Coast passenger train service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are moving full speed ahead with the return of Amtrak’s passenger train service to our area. Southern Rail Commissioner and Visit Mobile CEO David Clark says an Amtrak train already made it to the port city yesterday as part of its test runs from New Orleans.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
