Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Turnout for first weekend of Mardi Gras parades in Mobile
Crowds were smaller than last year for the first parade of the Mardi Gras season.
WALA-TV FOX10
Everything you need for Mardi Gras at Pop’s Midtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is in full swing and Pop’s Midtown has everything you need to help let the good times roll. From throws, to beads, to apparel and so much more... Pop’s is the place to be. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip...
WALA-TV FOX10
OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events. Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s) For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/. OWA. 205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535. Phone: 251-369-6100...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
WALA-TV FOX10
Spring Hill Crumbl Cookies opens February 10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - — Mobile is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, February 10, when locally owned and operated Spring Hill Crumbl Cookies, located at 4356 Old Shell Road, Ste. A, Mobile, AL 36608, opens its doors. Make your Valentine’s Day celebrations a little sweeter...
Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Chocolate is ready for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Chocolate is a high-end chocolate shop which has grown into a Gelateria, full coffee bar, bakery, pastries, cakes, pies, breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and fabulous monthly events. Much of their product is handmade using European pastry methods and authentic gelato recipes and equipment. They have...
WALA-TV FOX10
MAMGA to host their Royal Luncheon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MAMGA is hosting their Royal Luncheon this weekend. The Royal Luncheon honors MAMGA”s King, Queen, and Royal Court. It’s Feb. 11th at 11 a.m. at the Battlehouse Hotel. They have invited Kamau Sadiki to the city to be our Royal Luncheon speaker. Mr. Sadiki...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola temporarily renames airport “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport” to celebrate Pensacon
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - We are just a few weeks away from Pensacon! the comic convention starts February 24th. And to celebrate, the city of Pensacola officially renamed the airport the “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.”. The change is temporary, but it’s worth it as we get ready to celebrate the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
City of Prichard cuts ribbon on reopened community center
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard held a ribbon cutting Monday for the reopening of their community center- a place where seniors can relax and enjoy leisure time. After nearly 3 years since its closing due to Covid, the fun activities and social gatherings for the older community in Prichard are back. During […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Free heart screenings Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Awareness Month and to celebrate, FOX10 News is partnering with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings Friday, Feb. 10. Participants will get blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. After participants receive their results, one of the healthcare professionals will discuss the next steps.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. Saturday, Feb. 11th. 11 a.m. 34904 Alabama Highway 225. Spanish Fort, Al 36527. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak begins test runs for Gulf Coast passenger train service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are moving full speed ahead with the return of Amtrak’s passenger train service to our area. Southern Rail Commissioner and Visit Mobile CEO David Clark says an Amtrak train already made it to the port city yesterday as part of its test runs from New Orleans.
Strand Theatre returning to glory days after community effort to save Atmore landmark
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big effort in a small town is bringing an Alabama theatre back to life. The Strand Theatre is set to reopen soon after being closed for a decade. The theatre has had quite a history in Atmore. It was once the center of entertainment. Later it was an eyesore. Today, it’s […]
Clotilda exhibit coming to newly constructed Africatown Heritage House
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the History Museum of Mobile have announced they will be hosting CLOTILDA: THE EXHIBITION at the Africatown Heritage House in July. July 8th marks 163 years since the ancestors of Africatown arrived in America against their will. On July 8, 2023, the exhibit will open to the public. The […]
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
