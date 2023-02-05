ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Stormy weather, lightning strikes hit Hawaii

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkBlg_0kcuoJpk00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been a wet start to the weekend for the western half of Hawaii, especially in Kauai County. The Garden Isle has to stay green somehow.

Flooding affected several roads from Kapa’a to Kekaha and stormy conditions also impacted a flight from Kauai to Oahu.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Kauai Emergency management Agency said reports of large boulders on Koke’e Road is just one impact of heavy rain. The most significant closure was along Kuhio Highway.

“Approximately around 9 o’clock in the morning is when Kauai Police Department shut down Kuhio Highway at the Hanalei Bridge,” said Kauai Emergency Management Agency assistant administrator Solomon Kanoho. “Fortunately, it was early enough in the morning; so the road is closed. And, at that time, there’s no traffic being able to go in and out of that area.”

Officials said water levels sharply declined, but an emergency shelter will remain open at Hanalei Hala until the road is safe to travel. Residents told KHON2 that the Hanalei Bridge has seen issues in the past.

“That’s normal for over here, and that’s one reason I moved away from the North Shore, to be quite honest. Cause, I lived Ha’ena for 10 years and then Princeville Ag for 30,” said Wailua Homesteads resident Petrina Blakely.

Kauai has seen far worse, Kanoho said.

“Especially dating all the way back to 2018 when we had our major flood,” Kanoho said, “So, they’re pretty resilient; and it’s something that’s expected during heavy rain situations.”

On Oahu, Hawaiian Electric said about 5,000 customers in Mililani had their power knocked out due to lightning striking a power line around 10 a.m.

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Lihue to Honolulu also had to pull up just seconds before touching down Saturday morning, Feb. 4.

“And, then, after, when we were about to reach the ground, that’s when the pilot suddenly went bac up, back into the air,” said Kira Abreu, “you can, like, feel a huge tug, like, it was, like, instant; and it was, like, your heart dropped.”

Hawaiian Airlines said the pilot went around for better conditions, and Abreu added that the second attempt went smoothly. Officials and residents both said — no matter where you are –stay tuned for weather alerts.

“When it’s flood warnings, it’s always kind of a good thing to hunker down and stay home if you can,” Blakely said.

“It might look sunny along the beach area, along the coast; but there could be rains happening or occurring in the interior that will cause flash flooding,” Kanoho said.

Comments / 4

Related
theplanetD

Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose

The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
HAWAII STATE
addictedtovacation.com

Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii

If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds taking over the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shower activity will diminish tonight as moderate to locally breezy trade winds hold. Trade winds will ramp up on Wednesday, becoming strong and gusty statewide through Friday. A wind advisory has been issued starting at noon on Wednesday for most areas. Wind speeds will slowly ease this...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark

Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frustrated landowners push for more options to tackle rising sea levels

The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii represents at the Grammys!

State crews will reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Sunday evening following a rockslide. Protestors meet with Space Force general in ‘good first step’ to addressing fuel spill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A protest by Native Hawaiian activists on Haleakala turned into a meeting Sunday with a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai and Oahu under flood advisory as rainfall begins to lighten

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flash flood warning for Kauai has been downgraded to a flood advisory as rainfall begins to diminish. The National Weather Service in Honolulu’s extended warning for Kauai expired at 1 p.m., and the flood advisory is set until 4 p.m. HST. The flash flood warning for...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wind advisory issued for strong gusty trades

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning Hawaii residents to prepare for strong winds this week. Nearly all of the state is under a wind advisory as already-breezy trade winds increased for the week. The wind advisory is issued from 12 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Friday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Gusty trade winds in the week ahead

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward areas, especially for the island of Hawaii, which will be rather damp all week. Showers are expected to increase Monday night and Tuesday, with showers decreasing for the smaller islands again midweek. First Alert: A new...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected by Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with increased showers spreading to the smaller islands Monday night and Tuesday. Fewer showers are expected by midweek.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Kauai, Oahu under flash flood warnings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Kauai and Oahu as heavy rain and thunderstorms approach the islands. According to NWS, Oahu and Kauai flash flood warnings have been canceled and moved down to a flash flood advisory. NWS urges the public to not cross fast-flowing or rising water […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
CBS News

Maui firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain

A Maui-based firefighter died on Saturday, a little over a week after he was swept into a storm drain and carried out to sea while responding to heavy floods on the Hawaiian island. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, had been injured during the storms on Jan. 27 and died after a "roller coaster" stay at the hospital, his family and the county said. The incident happened just over a week ago as Maui was placed under a flash flood warning. County officials said on Jan. 30 that Evans-Dumaran had been responding to storm conditions in Kihei, an area along Maalaea Bay on the...
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy