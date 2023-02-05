ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcyb.com

Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury

Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...
utc.edu

Overcoming obstacles: Zennia Nesmith’s path to higher education has been full of “twists, turns and bumps along the way”

For University of Tennessee at Chattanooga adult learner Zennia Nesmith, having severe attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is tantamount to tracking one snowflake during a blizzard. Menopause whips the storm more. “Your memory suffers,” said Nesmith, 48, a Chattanooga native. “I can’t pay attention and can’t remember things. I have so many Post-it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
SEWANEE, TN
wcyb.com

Bed Bath & Beyond at The Pinnacle in Bristol to close

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, will close. No exact date was given, but signage on the front door indicates a store closing sale is underway. NBC News reported an additional 150 stores will be closing. These closures are...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
BRISTOL, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wcyb.com

Lane closures to impact part of Elizabethton beginning Monday night

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Lane closures will impact part of Elizabethton beginning Monday night. Officials said the nighttime closures will impact each direction on Elk Avenue and Broad Street beginning Monday at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. each morning until Friday. This will result in traffic flow...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
GREENEVILLE, TN

