Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cameo Theater to Host Rebel Rock Street Show with Billy Idol and Bret MichaelsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Related
Chattanooga, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga. The East Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Red Bank High School on February 07, 2023, 13:30:00. The East Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Red Bank High School on February 07, 2023, 15:00:00.
wcyb.com
Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury
Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...
utc.edu
Overcoming obstacles: Zennia Nesmith’s path to higher education has been full of “twists, turns and bumps along the way”
For University of Tennessee at Chattanooga adult learner Zennia Nesmith, having severe attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is tantamount to tracking one snowflake during a blizzard. Menopause whips the storm more. “Your memory suffers,” said Nesmith, 48, a Chattanooga native. “I can’t pay attention and can’t remember things. I have so many Post-it...
wgnsradio.com
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Elementary Basketball Finals
We are broadcasting live at Ocoee Middle School for the Bradley County Elementary Basketball Finals. Today’s broadcast is presented by Re/Max Experience Agent Chasity Witt, contact her at 423-584-0405.
wcyb.com
Bed Bath & Beyond at The Pinnacle in Bristol to close
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, will close. No exact date was given, but signage on the front door indicates a store closing sale is underway. NBC News reported an additional 150 stores will be closing. These closures are...
wcyb.com
YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland to return to Bristol Motor Speedway in April
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland is coming back to Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2023. Speedway officials said he will be "bringing his friends and they are going to get dirty." The inaugural Danger Ranger on Dirt will be on April 22. This will feature McFarland...
chattanoogapulse.com
Two UTC Students Developing Cleaning Services App Aren’t Messin’ Around
The idea came to Brooke McFarlin while she was scrubbing the shower in her student apartment in West Campus Housing. “I was like, ‘I would pay someone to do this right now,” says McFarlin, a freshman majoring in communication at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Now she...
wcyb.com
Tennessee firefighters launch statewide campaign for PTSD treatment funding bill
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Local firefighters are joining a statewide effort to promote a bill aimed at helping them deal with PTSD on the job. Kingsport was stop one in East Tennessee, part of the "Walk for Dustin". Three flags are traveling from fire department to department, collecting signatures along...
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry signs full partnership with Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Emory & Henry College has joined the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center as a full partner. The goal is to expand educational opportunities, but what exactly is a full partnership, and how does it work?. "It means they have full access to the building," said...
chattanoogacw.com
Lakeside's 'Coach Chief' on decades-long mission giving kids sports opportunities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Elmer Leak literally puts his name in the game. "'Coach Chief'. That's what everybody calls him," said Jacqueline Ramsey who nominated Elmer Leak for Pay it Forward. For the past five years, Coach Chief has been teaching Jacqueline Ramsey's now 11-year-old son lessons on and off...
Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
wcyb.com
Deadline extended to get Blackbird cupcake for 'Sweet for the Sweet' campaign
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The deadline has been extended if you'd like to get a Blackbird cupcake for the Healing Hands Health Center's 13th annual "Sweets for the Sweet" campaign. You now have until Friday to sign up. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Healing Hands,...
theutcecho.com
Second Annual Taste of Black Chattanooga Kicks-off a Month-Long Celebration
Red, yellow and green adorned the Chattanooga Room on February 1, while the aroma of fresh-made food surrounded it. Black History Month was greeted with food, dance, and songs symbolizing Black culture with the second annual Taste of Black Chattanooga. Half of the room allowed for seating while the other...
wcyb.com
Lane closures to impact part of Elizabethton beginning Monday night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Lane closures will impact part of Elizabethton beginning Monday night. Officials said the nighttime closures will impact each direction on Elk Avenue and Broad Street beginning Monday at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. each morning until Friday. This will result in traffic flow...
wcyb.com
Body found in cornfield in Greene County identified as missing juvenile
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The body found in a cornfield early Tuesday in Greene County has been identified as a missing juvenile. According to the Greeneville Police Department, the body of Danielle Owens was discovered. The investigation remains ongoing, police said Wednesday. --- A body was found...
Kingsport Times-News
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
KINGSPORT — Cheers rang out as the 20 1/2-foot-boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the vessel, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination: northwest Haiti.
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
Comments / 0