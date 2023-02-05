Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
wfxrtv.com
US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
WDBJ7.com
Robbery suspect arrested after shootout with Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was arrested Friday after allegedly crashing a vehicle in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle in Danville while fleeing from police, according to the Danville Police Department. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Swanson had been wanted for a...
Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
wfxrtv.com
Two injured in Roanoke County Ridgeview Apartment fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says two people are hospitalized after a fire at Ridgeview Apartments on February 10. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency personnel responded to a commercial structure fire on the 5300 block of Hawthrone Road in the North County area. When crews arrived on the scene of the six-story apartment building, they noticed a burning smell coming from the lobby area.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff make arrest in High School drug investigation
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with multiple counts of weapons possession in an ongoing drug investigation at a local high school. Harry Berlin Carter was wanted in connection to a drug investigation at Chatham High School by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 […]
WDBJ7.com
Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department. Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff investigates counterfeit money scam in the Lovingston area
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation that occurred at Walgreens in Bedford on February 4. Deputies say the unidentified woman shown in the pictures below allegedly entered the Walgreens in the Lovingston area...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
wfxrtv.com
‘Deadly force not excessive’ in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that left 31-year-old Aaron Roberts III injured on December 31. In the statement, attorney Bethany Harrison determined that officer J. Foster of the Lynchburg Police Department’s use of...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery responds to charges
A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District II representative Matthew Holbrook was arrested Monday and has since been bonded out. Bedford County school board member charged with assault …. A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared
— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
WSLS
Rustburg woman pleads guilty to death of 3-year-old in 2020
RUSTBURG, Va. – A Rustburg woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a 3-year-old in 2020, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. In Oct. of 2020, Megan Paris was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding after a Campbell County toddler...
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
Comments / 3