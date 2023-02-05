ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robbery suspect arrested after shootout with Danville Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was arrested Friday after allegedly crashing a vehicle in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle in Danville while fleeing from police, according to the Danville Police Department. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Swanson had been wanted for a...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two injured in Roanoke County Ridgeview Apartment fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says two people are hospitalized after a fire at Ridgeview Apartments on February 10. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency personnel responded to a commercial structure fire on the 5300 block of Hawthrone Road in the North County area. When crews arrived on the scene of the six-story apartment building, they noticed a burning smell coming from the lobby area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department. Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved

UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Deadly force not excessive’ in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that left 31-year-old Aaron Roberts III injured on December 31. In the statement, attorney Bethany Harrison determined that officer J. Foster of the Lynchburg Police Department’s use of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

School bus rear-ended on I-581

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared

— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
WSLS

Rustburg woman pleads guilty to death of 3-year-old in 2020

RUSTBURG, Va. – A Rustburg woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a 3-year-old in 2020, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. In Oct. of 2020, Megan Paris was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding after a Campbell County toddler...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSLS

I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...

