Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report

PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Mercury re-sign 3, add Phoenix native Sydney Wiese

The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday made progress filling in the depth of their roster by re-signing three players and adding another in free agency. Phoenix re-signed center Megan Gustafson, guard Jennie Simms and forward Sam Thomas before inking free-agent guard Sydney Wiese. Wiese, a 2017 first-round pick, attended Pinnacle High...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field

The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Jakob Chychrun scores twice as Coyotes beat Wild

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jakob Chychrun had two goals, Jack McBain scored the tie-breaking goal on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night. McBain put a back-hander past Marc-Andre Fleury moments after the Coyotes killed off an abbreviated 55-second...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

