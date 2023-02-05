Read full article on original website
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
Arizona Has Reopened the Watson Road On and Off Ramps from the I-10 Highway in time for the Super Bowl WeekendMark HakeBuckeye, AZ
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Historic Game vs Thunder
Steph Curry may not be playing, but he's still rooting for his brother
Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report
PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges fuel Phoenix Suns again to win vs. Nets
With the Phoenix Suns getting Devin Booker back on a minutes restriction and only nine points from Chris Paul, they faced a Brooklyn Nets team on Tuesday night that shot 48% from the field and got 27 points at the foul line. While the Nets were down a few key...
Brittney Griner not at Team USA camp, but Diana Taurasi keeping in touch
Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
"Mike Budenholzer has done a really good job!”- Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups praises the Milwaukee Bucks’ much-improved defense
The Milwaukee Bucks are forcing their opponents to miss a lot of trifectas.
College basketball's most-improved players: Purdue's Zach Edey, Arizona's Oumar Ballo leveling up in 2022-23
There are three easy steps to take if you want to list the most-improved players in the country. Check the stats from 2021-22. Check the stats from 2022-23. Pick the players whose production has spiked the most. Voila!. But that's not how it works. Production levels can jump simply due...
Mercury re-sign 3, add Phoenix native Sydney Wiese
The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday made progress filling in the depth of their roster by re-signing three players and adding another in free agency. Phoenix re-signed center Megan Gustafson, guard Jennie Simms and forward Sam Thomas before inking free-agent guard Sydney Wiese. Wiese, a 2017 first-round pick, attended Pinnacle High...
ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field
The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.
Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics
Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris. It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in...
Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals LB and J.J. Watt’s caddie
SCOTTSDALE — Zaven Collins, starting inside linebacker or premier caddie?. The MIKE linebacker was a surprise addition to the Annexus Pro-Am at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday despite being left off the celebrity list. But instead of teeing it up alongside newly retired teammate J.J. Watt, Collins...
Jakob Chychrun scores twice as Coyotes beat Wild
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jakob Chychrun had two goals, Jack McBain scored the tie-breaking goal on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night. McBain put a back-hander past Marc-Andre Fleury moments after the Coyotes killed off an abbreviated 55-second...
Former Badger basketball player gets first win as head coach
Former Badger guard Freddie Owens got his first win as a collegiate head coach Monday after UW-Green Bay defeated UW-Milwaukee 80-79 in overtime. Owens replaced Will Ryan, son of Wisconsin great Bo Ryan, after Ryan was fired on January 24. The victory was Green Bay’s third of the season as...
Monday qualifier for $20 million WM Phoenix Open loaded with PGA Tour veterans
With a $20 million purse and a $3.6 million first-place prize, the WM Phoenix Open — the first PGA Tour full-field designated event of 2023 — is brimming with anticipation. And it's not just fans clamoring to get on the property at TPC Scottsdale. The event will be...
Losing isn't fun, but loss to Arizona shows why USC is on the right path
The USC Trojans lost on Sunday to the Arizona Wildcats. They led by 10 points late in the first half. They led by two points late in regulation. They led by two points late in the first overtime period. They were tied with one minute left in the second overtime...
