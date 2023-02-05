ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

At least 3 businesses vandalized at Lakewood shopping center

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFd4p_0kcunNOr00

At least three businesses at a Lakewood shopping center were vandalized overnight, including a taco shop, whose owners said marks the third time in four years the restaurant has been targeted.

It happened early Saturday morning at the shopping center on Del Amo Boulevard, just off the 605 Freeway.

The sheriff's department said at least three businesses were vandalized, though investigators have no information on a suspect or suspects.

The owner of Chinitos Tacos said he doesn't keep money in their register so no funds were taken. He said the restaurant mainly suffered structural damage, which has since been cleaned up.

The other businesses that were vandalized were FUMA Nail Bar and Cassidy's Corner Cafe.

"Because we are a small business, it's very disempowering," said Isabola Novoa with Chinitos Tacos. "Just to show up and see our property damaged, it's very heartbreaking for a hard-working, small business."

Investigators said they aren't sure if the suspects made off with anything else.

Earlier this week, a string of break-ins was reported in Long Beach in which a pizza shop and a boutique were vandalized.

The sheriff's department is working to see if the Lakewood incidents are connected to those in Long Beach.

READ MORE | At least 3 Long Beach businesses targeted in weekend string of break-ins

At least three businesses in Long Beach were targeted in a string of break-ins, one of which was caught on camera. Now, owners are on high alert.

Comments / 8

Cruella
3d ago

People of Long Beach and Lakewood,lets unite and stop these people ourselves.

Reply
10
Robert Lucido
2d ago

Install notifictions from your business's cameras to your cellphone. When you get an alert, call the Sheriff's (911) and get in your car and drive to your business to ascertain if there is a problem.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Fire in the Harbor/Trask area

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
bigislandgazette.com

HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court

On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
LONG BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California

South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
KTLA

Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)

A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy