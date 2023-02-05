ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Lewis listed as a top 10 wide receiver transfer

Following the end of the 2022 season, South Carolina looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed wide receiver Eddie Lewis who is making his way to Columbia from Memphis. Lewis started his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. After his one year at Butler Community College, Lewis would make his way to Memphis to play for the Tigers. In his two years with the Tigers, Lewis would catch 62 passes for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL DEFEATS THE BULLDOGS OF MARLBORO 84-41

The Girls Varsity Basketball team traveled to Marlboro County, Friday, February 3rd, for a region matchup with the Bulldogs. The Camden Lady Dogs came out with the win, defeating Marlboro 84-41 to remain undefeated in region play. Top scorer for the night was Joyce Edwards with 41 points, Braylin Mungo,...
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

High School Basketball Results From Friday Night

Lugoff Elgin girls and boys hosted Richland Northeast this past Friday night out at the Lugoff Elgin gym. The Lady Demons got their third win of the season as they defeated the Lady Cavaliers 47-32. In the boys game it was a must win for the Demons to stay in playoff contention and that’s just what they did by beating Richland Northeast 50-41. The Demons are now in a three way tie for the final playoff spot in their region with Westwood and Richland Northeast with just two games left in the regular season. Tuesday night Lugoff Elgin goes to A.C. Flora girl’s tipoff at 6pm with the boy’s game will follow. Friday night Lugoff Elgin host Irmo girl’s game will tip off at 6pm.
ELGIN, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State president seeks funds for new buildings

The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New taco restaurant coming to downtown Lexington

A new taco restaurant is coming to downtown Lexington. Colliers South Carolina’s Rox Pollard and John Gressette recently represented Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey in the lease of 2,837 square feet of restaurant space at 105 West Main St., Lexington. “We are excited for our clients, Rich and...
LEXINGTON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

