4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Lewis listed as a top 10 wide receiver transfer
Following the end of the 2022 season, South Carolina looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed wide receiver Eddie Lewis who is making his way to Columbia from Memphis. Lewis started his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. After his one year at Butler Community College, Lewis would make his way to Memphis to play for the Tigers. In his two years with the Tigers, Lewis would catch 62 passes for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.
wearecamdenhs.com
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL DEFEATS THE BULLDOGS OF MARLBORO 84-41
The Girls Varsity Basketball team traveled to Marlboro County, Friday, February 3rd, for a region matchup with the Bulldogs. The Camden Lady Dogs came out with the win, defeating Marlboro 84-41 to remain undefeated in region play. Top scorer for the night was Joyce Edwards with 41 points, Braylin Mungo,...
kool1027.com
High School Basketball Results From Friday Night
Lugoff Elgin girls and boys hosted Richland Northeast this past Friday night out at the Lugoff Elgin gym. The Lady Demons got their third win of the season as they defeated the Lady Cavaliers 47-32. In the boys game it was a must win for the Demons to stay in playoff contention and that’s just what they did by beating Richland Northeast 50-41. The Demons are now in a three way tie for the final playoff spot in their region with Westwood and Richland Northeast with just two games left in the regular season. Tuesday night Lugoff Elgin goes to A.C. Flora girl’s tipoff at 6pm with the boy’s game will follow. Friday night Lugoff Elgin host Irmo girl’s game will tip off at 6pm.
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
carolinapanorama.com
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
Restoration process continues for historic Orangeburg bowling alley
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Wednesday is the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre. The All Star Bowling Alley set the scene for the historic events that unfolded and is in the process of being restored. On February 8, 1968, a group of Black Orangeburg students were denied entry into the...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New taco restaurant coming to downtown Lexington
A new taco restaurant is coming to downtown Lexington. Colliers South Carolina’s Rox Pollard and John Gressette recently represented Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey in the lease of 2,837 square feet of restaurant space at 105 West Main St., Lexington. “We are excited for our clients, Rich and...
USC Gamecock
Restaurant Villa Tronco continues to surprise, delight Columbia community after 83 years
For Carmella Roche and generations of Columbia's citizens, exposed brick, welcoming staff and family portraits hanging on the wall make walking into Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant feel like coming home. As the oldest restaurant in South Carolina, Villa Tronco has been serving Columbia residents Italian cuisine for 83 years, and...
247Sports
