Lugoff Elgin girls and boys hosted Richland Northeast this past Friday night out at the Lugoff Elgin gym. The Lady Demons got their third win of the season as they defeated the Lady Cavaliers 47-32. In the boys game it was a must win for the Demons to stay in playoff contention and that’s just what they did by beating Richland Northeast 50-41. The Demons are now in a three way tie for the final playoff spot in their region with Westwood and Richland Northeast with just two games left in the regular season. Tuesday night Lugoff Elgin goes to A.C. Flora girl’s tipoff at 6pm with the boy’s game will follow. Friday night Lugoff Elgin host Irmo girl’s game will tip off at 6pm.

ELGIN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO