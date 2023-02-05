ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmZsY_0kcunCgs00

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer.

HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.

There are currently five HomeGoods stores in Mississippi, all north of I-20 and mostly in northern Mississippi. This will be the closest store for many southern Mississippi towns. Based in Massachusetts, there are more than 800 stores across the United States. The discount chain is a sister company to TJMaxx and Marshalls.

The new store is near a site that’s currently being developed for an ALDI store. Both brands are new to the Pine Belt.

An opening date has not been announced for either brand.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

Eggs Up Grill Signs Deal for Mississippi

February 07, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill is moving into the state of Mississippi in 2023. Former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson, inked a deal for one location in Meridian, Miss. with a target opening date of this summer.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure

With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
Kristen Walters

Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama

A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
DECATUR, AL
beckersdental.com

State of dentistry in Mississippi: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 1,028 active general dentists in Mississippi. Mississippi has 175 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 7 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Mississippi was ranked last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy