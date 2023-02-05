ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

GM Is Reportedly Planning A Small Electric Pickup With An Unbelievable Price

The new Ford Maverick hybrid surprised the world when it came to market as it was incredibly efficient, capable of getting upwards of 40 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, and the pickup bed made it very handy. The bed itself was only four feet long, meaning that it couldn't comfortably carry a sheet of drywall or plywood, but it was more than enough for the average person who just wants to tailgate, go camping, or carry furniture around. The Maverick's price was another attractive feature. The 2023 Maverick started at $22,195 without any options, making it the least expensive truck on the market. It's also completely sold out.
Family Handyman

How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?

My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Fastest Cars Under $25,000 From America

The 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2012 Cadillac CTS-V are some of the fastest American cars under $25,000. However, they're not alone. The post 5 of the Fastest Cars Under $25,000 From America appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
torquenews.com

The Tiny Toyota Car That Runs Forever

Looking for a small Toyota that costs less than a Corolla or Camry but can run just as long if properly maintained? Then you will want to see this Mechanic’s review on why he recommends one of Toyota’s smallest Japanese-made models. Fuel Efficient and Long Lasting. When it...
MotorBiscuit

Ford Entering Formula 1 is About More Than Just Racing

Ford going to Formula 1 is now official, but why would the automaker make such a move? As it turns out, the future of performance cars may depend on it. The post Ford Entering Formula 1 is About More Than Just Racing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks

We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

