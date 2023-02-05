Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: DePaul Blue Demons
There’s no place like home, and the Villanova Wildcats will be back in the comfort of Finneran Pavilion after a tough midwest road trip, where they fell in the closing minutes to Marquette and Creighton. Villanova (10-13, 4-8 Big East) will look to bounce back from a three-game losing...
WATCH: Iowa Basketball Players 2-7-23
Connor McCaffery, Filip Rebraca, Payton Sandfort Tuesday Interviews
SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 9)
By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney The first of the two-part championship run is in the books in Iowa, as Waverly-Shell Rock, Osage and Don Bosco reigned supreme at the state dual championships. The Go-Hawks climbed out of the No. 3 seed to claim a third consecutive title in Class 3A, ...
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition
The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #6. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
iowa.media
Feenstra Announces Guest for State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) has announced that Mr. Chad Tentinger, lead developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, will be his guest for the State of the Union on Tuesday night. “I am thrilled to announce that Chad Tentinger will be my guest at the State of...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa farmers react to Brazilian farming trip
IARN — On my recent trip to Brazil, hosted by Commstock Investments, I had the chance to travel with a few Iowa farmers who came along on the trip to see what there was to learn about agriculture in Brazil. Having that perspective of being in the second largest Ag state in the U.S., gives them a chance to understand how Brazilians are different in their production.
