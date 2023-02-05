ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads

In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County extends disaster declaration, reduces fee at landfill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Commissioners Court extended the local disaster declaration for 30 days, expiring on March 9. In order to receive a federal disaster declaration, the state must demonstrate its uninsured damage meets or exceeds $51,587,544, and Williamson County’s damage must meet or exceed $2,704,035.48.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter-in-place order lifted at ACC Cypress Creek Campus

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Austin Community College (ACC) Cypress Creek Campus has lifted its shelter-in-place order, issued after police received reports of an armed subject walking near campus. ACC issued the order at noon and about 45 minutes later, they got the all-clear from police. As a precautionary safety measure,...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
GROESBECK, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Sees New Record for Number of Lost Animals Returned Home

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter saw a new record in January 2023 for the number of lost animals who were returned to their homes. “The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is celebrating an extraordinarily successful start to the year – 95 animals were returned home during January 2023,” according to Williamson County, TX. “That is the most lost dogs and cats ever returned to their loving homes in a single month.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
kut.org

The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others

The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
AUSTIN, TX

