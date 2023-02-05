In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO