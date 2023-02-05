Read full article on original website
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Oncor brings in crews from out of town to help restore power in WilCo
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - In Williamson County, Oncor says nearly everyone whose power was knocked out by last week’s ice storm should have their lights back on by Tuesday night. The utility customers who don’t have their power restored, should check their equipment. Line crews crisscrossed cities like...
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain, cold front headed to Austin area
Weather changes on the way. A cold front is expected to bring widespread rain and some storms tonight. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the storms in his full forecast.
ketr.org
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
fox7austin.com
Williamson County extends disaster declaration, reduces fee at landfill
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Commissioners Court extended the local disaster declaration for 30 days, expiring on March 9. In order to receive a federal disaster declaration, the state must demonstrate its uninsured damage meets or exceeds $51,587,544, and Williamson County’s damage must meet or exceed $2,704,035.48.
fox7austin.com
Shelter-in-place order lifted at ACC Cypress Creek Campus
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Austin Community College (ACC) Cypress Creek Campus has lifted its shelter-in-place order, issued after police received reports of an armed subject walking near campus. ACC issued the order at noon and about 45 minutes later, they got the all-clear from police. As a precautionary safety measure,...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council to evaluate employment of City Manager Cronk in wake of ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council will take up an emergency agenda item this Thursday to evaluate the employment of Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk in the wake of the ice storm that left nearly 200,000 people without power. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson tweeted Monday afternoon, "To all our Austin...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
KTSA
National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A week after ice and freezing temperatures impacted the area, another weather event is on the way. The National Weather Service is predicting an upper level storm system and cold front will bring the possibility of heavy rain and severe storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
KWTX
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
wilcosun.com
Photos: Scenes from this week's ice storm in Williamson County
A major ice storm in Williamson County left many areas without power, with downed trees throughout the area. Temperatures began to climb above the freezing mark by Thursday.
hellogeorgetown.com
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Sees New Record for Number of Lost Animals Returned Home
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter saw a new record in January 2023 for the number of lost animals who were returned to their homes. “The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is celebrating an extraordinarily successful start to the year – 95 animals were returned home during January 2023,” according to Williamson County, TX. “That is the most lost dogs and cats ever returned to their loving homes in a single month.”
kut.org
The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others
The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
