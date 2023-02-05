ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline

The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers...
NBA Rumors: Mike Conley Jr. Seeks Contender If Traded; Jazz PG Linked to T-Wolves

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. would like to be moved to a contending team if he's dealt before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, per Tony Jones of The Athletic. "According to sources, if he is moved, he would like to be moved to a contending team," Jones said. "If not, he wants to stay with the Jazz, as he and his family are happy and established in the community, and Conley is happy with his current basketball situation."
Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics have looked into packaging Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard together ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported the Celtics are targeting a center, with the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba linked. Pritchard has struggled this...
Report: Lakers Talking Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell Trade with T-Wolves, Jazz

Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers may be coming to an end, and a familiar face may be back on his way to the Purple and Gold. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz "are in discussions on a three-team deal" that would see Westbrook and draft compensation end up in Utah, Mike Conley Jr. go to the Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell sent to Los Angeles.
Lakers' LeBron James Gifted 16 $38,388 Scholarships by Nike for I Promise Students

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and among the celebrations and pageantry after his incredible accomplishment was a gift from Nike founder Phil Knight. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, "James received scholarship gifts from Knight—worth $38,388 a year,...
76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
Buying or Selling Final 2023 NBA Trade Rumors

For several weeks now, it has been smoke screen SZN in the NBA. But the encroaching Thursday trade deadline has the trade winds blowing strong enough to clear the air. Mostly. Posturing is still prevalent, and calculated leaks continue to float around, clouding the picture. Though time is running short and teams considering deals are nearing "put up or shut up" inflection points, it can still sometimes be tricky to determine which whispers are wastes of breath and which aren't.
Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted

The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
Final Trade Target Lists for Every NBA Team

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is almost here, and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Or maybe the Utah Jazz. Or the Los Angeles Lakers, since all eyes are kind of always on them, anyway. Or (at least) a dozen other teams who could shake things up and reshape the basketball landscape.
Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal

The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Suns' Chris Paul on Being in Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Nobody's Exempt from Being Traded'

Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players of his generation, but even he can be traded. "It's a business," the Phoenix Suns point guard said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. "I've seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody's exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else."
Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit

It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

