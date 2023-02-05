ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Lansing Daily

Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun

Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

