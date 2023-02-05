Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Would You Swim in Houston's Scariest Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Discover the Top Three Must-See Destinations in the Houston Area for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Related
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
HCSO: Woman dead after either being pushed or falling out of vehicle during argument with boyfriend
CYPRESS, Texas — A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she either jumped or was pushed out of a vehicle in the Cypress area. It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Barker Cypress and West roads around 3 p.m. According to investigators, the woman got into...
Lansing Daily
Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun
Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in crash in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston. Police said the man is a burglary suspect and he led police on a chase that started in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway, which is near Fountain View Drive.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Click2Houston.com
‘We will not tolerate theft or endangerment of our animals’: Keepers find fence cut at Houston Zoo
Houston police were investigating Tuesday after it was discovered that a mesh fence was cut at the Houston Zoo. According to zoo officials, keepers noticed a four-inch gap in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat in the Children’s Zoo. They immediately determined that the animals in the exhibit...
Click2Houston.com
Red Cross continues to support victims affected by tornado that struck Houston area
HOUSTON – The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is continuing to support those affected by the tornado that impacted the Houston area. The shelter at Revive Church in Pasadena is currently open for those who were affected by the severe damage (with no closing date), according to Red Cross.
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
Pearland starts construction at Dixie Farm Road, FM 518 intersection
Construction on the intersection began Feb. 6 and is expected to take about six months, according to the Pearland's Facebook page. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland’s contractor SAPO Engineering Consultants began construction at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and FM 518, or Broadway Street, on Feb. 6.
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Dad accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou while in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
After an intensive search for 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who disappeared while jogging through MacGregor Park, the medical examiner confirmed he accidentally drowned.
23 restaurants that opened in 2022 or are coming in 2023 in Conroe, Montgomery
Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 17. Montgomery Grove (food truck park)
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
TxDOT purchasing right of way for Magnolia Relief Route project
The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of way for the Magnolia Relief Route project, which will span around the city of Magnolia from Hwy. 249 to FM 1488. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of...
Click2Houston.com
4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
Police looking for suspects in 2 separate robberies, leaving man shot in downtown Houston
In one of the robberies, a suspect allegedly shot a victim walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street, HPD said.
Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center
HOUSTON — Surveillance video showed the chaos that erupted following a shooting outside of an event hall in southwest Houston Saturday night. Houston police are still looking for whoever is responsible. New surveillance video from another business across the street captured the chaos as hundreds of teens went running...
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Overturned big rig stalls traffic on I-10 East outbound at Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON – Traffic on the I-10 East Freeway heading outbound to I-69 Eastex downtown is backed up after a big rig overturned and lost its load. According to Houston Transtar, the accident happened around 5:21 a.m., and is affecting a right shoulder, right lane, center lane and an entrance ramp.
Comments / 0