Bicyclist killed in southeast Columbus hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Tuesday night, police said. Just before 9:15 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police says a man was riding his bicycle south on South Hamilton Road, south of Eastland 2.
Alcohol suspected in a Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
MARION, OHIO (WCMH) – A man is dead after a head-on collision on Marion-Cardington Road East in Pleasant Township and alcohol is suspected to be a factor, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OHSP is investigating a crash in Marion County involving a 2007 Dodge Dakota, which was heading west on Marion-Cardington Road, […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 7, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM, on Marion-Cardington Road (County Road 136) east of State Route 423 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Richard W. Congrove Jr,...
myfox28columbus.com
Driver crashes car into utility pole, flees scene in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for the person who crashed a car into a utility pole in the Hilltop early Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. at the corner of South Central Avenue and West Mound Street. When officers arrived at the scene,...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect identified in fatal west Columbus shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the suspect wanted in a deadly west Columbus shooting that happened on Monday. Ron Robinson, 42, is charged with felonious assault of a woman and with the murder of 33-year-old Justin Douglas, police said. Officers responded to the 3600 block of West...
2 dead in wrong-way crash on State Route 104
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on state Route 104 in south Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus police, they were called to S.R 104 near Alum Creek Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say Janeiro Matthews was driving his 2014 Kia Cadenza westbound...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
sciotopost.com
Update – 56-Year-Old Chillicothe Man Killed in Morning Crash
Chillicothe – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Troopers from the Chillicothe Patrol Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on County Road 608 (Veterans Parkway) near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by Karl F. Brown, age 56, from Chillicothe, Ohio,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
Police release bodycam footage of officer shooting man in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage on Monday showing an officer shooting a man over the weekend who ran from a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows officers following a black truck around 3 p.m. After following the truck for about a minute, the driver, later identified as 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, drove into an alley on Wilson Avenue and parked behind a building. It's unclear if police activated their lights while the officers were following him.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Crash in Groveport, One on Fire, Semi Loses Load
Groveport – A crash that has involved three vehicles has the roadway shut down for a little while around 11 am. According to early reports the crash involved two vehicles and a semi, the semi lost control and dumped part of its load at the intersection of Groveport road and 317. One vehicle caught fire but the fire department quickly arrived and was able to get the fire out.
Ohio police investigate severely injured 2-year-old girl
Officers responded to Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call.
Man accused of armed robbery at Whitehall Speedway
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Overdose call leads to high-speed chase in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A call of a possible double overdose ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Gibson’s Market on Route 772 to a call of two individuals passed out in a 2006 white Acura. Dispatchers, a police report said, notified deputies that the vehicle and occupants were possibly involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
myfox28columbus.com
School bus driver reportedly attacked, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community for tips that may help lead to the arrest of a suspect who reportedly attacked a bus driver for Columbus City Schools last week. Police say the incident occurred on Belvidere Avenue on Tuesday, January 31 when students...
Columbus homicide detectives investigating incident that left toddler in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating an incident in the Franklinton neighborhood that left a child in critical condition Saturday night. Columbus police said officers responded to the scene in the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a...
myfox28columbus.com
2 people charged after baby tests positive for cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people will be in court Wednesday for child endangerment charges after a baby tested positive for cocaine. According to Franklin County court records, Victoria Nemes, 30, called 911 last month after her seven-month-old baby boy was vomiting and his eyes were rolling back in his head.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Overnight Shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested and charged with a shooting in Chillicothe last night. The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a shooting victim at Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on 2/5/23 around 8:04pm. The victim was transported to Grant Hospital and is in stable condition. Police reported that he was shot in the abdomen.
myfox28columbus.com
Man rescued from ditch at Columbus construction site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters saved a man trapped in a trench at a construction site Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Columbus Division Fire got the call that a man was trapped in a ditch on West State Street. Crews arrived to find the man buried up to his waist in the trench.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police release new details on weekend shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting that left one Chillicothe resident in serious condition. It happened Sunday evening in front of Trippie’s Laundromat on South Walnut Street. According to Detectives, the victim, 40-year-old Mark Horsley II, was shot in the abdomen and was...
