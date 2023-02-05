Bundle up, grab your ice scraper, and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Monday. The system that brought our showers and active weather over the weekend is now off to our east and we now have high pressure building into northern California from the eastern Pacific. Skies have cleared out overnight and we'll have plenty of sunshine through your Monday. The lack of clouds overhead has resulted in much chillier temperatures for the start of your Monday, and frost is very possible across our lower elevations early today. We'll have sunny skies through at least early afternoon, but a few clouds will be possible overhead late today. Temperatures are brisk for the start of your Monday. We're ranging from the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be breezy and out of the north. Sustained winds in the 10 to 20mph range out of the north are likely in the valley, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 30mph. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to low 50's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop again quickly this evening with a lack of clouds overhead to trap in the heat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO