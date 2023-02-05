Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Fewer Clouds And Warmer Weather On Wednesday
Much of Tuesday, northern California was covered by a huge swath of clouds. Those clouds are on their way out of our sky, which will lead to colder weather Wednesday morning. We'll have a mild day after the chilly start. A weak wave of energy brought clouds to our sky overnight and much of Tuesday, which limited how warm we got this afternoon. The lack of clouds and wind tonight will lead to a chilly start Wednesday. Under that mostly clear sky we'll have lows ranging from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day for the entire area, with above-average highs ranging from the 40s and 50s in the mountains and foothills to the 60s in the valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty morning & mild afternoon to start your work week
Bundle up, grab your ice scraper, and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Monday. The system that brought our showers and active weather over the weekend is now off to our east and we now have high pressure building into northern California from the eastern Pacific. Skies have cleared out overnight and we'll have plenty of sunshine through your Monday. The lack of clouds overhead has resulted in much chillier temperatures for the start of your Monday, and frost is very possible across our lower elevations early today. We'll have sunny skies through at least early afternoon, but a few clouds will be possible overhead late today. Temperatures are brisk for the start of your Monday. We're ranging from the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be breezy and out of the north. Sustained winds in the 10 to 20mph range out of the north are likely in the valley, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 30mph. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to low 50's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop again quickly this evening with a lack of clouds overhead to trap in the heat.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow and sleet. The heaviest snow is expected to fall northwest of the Quad Cities. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday...
KRQE News 13
Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
Here is how much snow and rain Northern California saw
(KTXL) — A preliminary snow report from the National Weather Service showed how much it snowed and rained across Northern California in a 48-hour period from Saturday morning through Monday morning. According to the NWS, the Sierra Snow Lab saw 20.9 inches of snow, while the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and Sugar Bowl saw 19 […]
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
kicks96news.com
Storm Threat Bumped Up to Level 3, Tornado Watch until 11
Much of central Mississippi is now under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather including possible tornadoes later today and tonight. This includes Attala and Leake counties and Neshoba County as far east as Philadelphia. A Level-2 “slight” risk remains in place surrounding the enhanced risk area. A tornado watch is now in effect until 11 pm.
Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack
SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
Lake Charles American Press
Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday
Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
2news.com
More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Northern California Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
Now here’s a Northern California trail everyone can hike. The Shasta Dam Trail is a short, looped trail that goes over Shasta Dam. With incredible views and a chance to learn something new, you can have a little adventure by exploring this little-known overlook. This paved trail is a...
Comments / 0