WDAM-TV
Arbor Day festivities in Laurel
WDAM-TV
Laurel prepares for Mardi Gras parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The event will feature floats, vehicles and other surprises. Attendees can also catch favorites like beads, moon pies and medallions. The floats in the parade will also go to...
WDAM-TV
FOP Mardi Gras Parade preview
WDAM-TV
Okatoma Fest headline performer chosen
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for March 4
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association is kicking off the spring festival season with an event for craft beer enthusiasts. To dodge the summer heat, Hattiesburg’s Craft Beer Festival has now been moved to March 4 in Town Square Park. While the event highlights the creativity of...
WDAM-TV
DUI programs across the Pine Belt
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Jaycees host pop-up vendor event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Jaycees hosted an open house vendor pop-up Sunday. The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. The hope is to also bring positive economic impact, spotlight each business and provide network opportunities. “So, good foot traffic coming in,...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 2/7
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 2/7
WDAM-TV
Skills USA Region 5 Competition
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt neighbors combat high egg prices with backyard chicken flocks
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With egg prices still high across the country, there’s an increased interest in backyard flocks. In the Pine Belt, many neighbors have been raising chickens and collecting eggs long before the latest surge in price. Miranda Adams and her husband, Prentiss, started the backyard...
WDAM-TV
Nashville’s Ashton Shepherd to headline 34th Okatoma Festival
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The headline performer for the 2023 Okatoma Festival is a Nashville singer and songwriter from Alabama. The Covington County Chamber of Commerce has announced Ashton Shepherd will take the main stage in Collins during the annual event, which will take place May 6. The festival will...
WDAM-TV
Honoring life-saving heroes
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts ‘get ready’ event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosted a “get ready” event for women this weekend. The goal of the event was to help women get ready to go into or re-enter the workforce. The event touched on important topics like resume preparations, the interview process, following up, and how to dress for success.
WDAM-TV
More backyard flocks in the Pine Belt
WDAM-TV
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
WDAM-TV
Quick response to Sandersville fire
WDAM-TV
USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor - RAW
WDAM-TV
Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy of Hattiesburg is celebrating its first year as a museum during Black History Month. The pharmacy is a reminder of Hattiesburg’s past. It was open from 1925 to 1996, serving the community and as a safe space for African-Americans during the civil rights movement.
WDAM-TV
Denny Behm Memorial Hornfest
