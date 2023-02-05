MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - One of the Milwaukee Bucks majority owners is reportedly in talks to sell his share of the franchise. Shams Charania of the Athletic reports Marc Lasry is in 'serious talks' with Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam about selling Lasry's 25% ownership share. Lasry, along with Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan, purchased the Bucks in 2014 for $550 million. Forbes lists the team's current value at $2.3 billion.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO